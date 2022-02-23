Skip to main content
How To Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. TCU

Texas aiming for sweep over I-35 rival TCU

AUSTIN, TX -- The Longhorns head into the second-to-last game at the Erwin Center with a sour taste in their mouths.

Texas Tech came into Austin Saturday and brought Red Raider nation with them, as Tech pulled out a 61-55 win over the Horns to sweep the season series.

But No. 20 Texas (19-8, 8-6 in Big 12) has a chance to do the same Wednesday night against Texas Christian (17-8, 6-7 in Big 12). The Horns had one of their best conference wins of the season over the Horned Frogs in Fort Worth on Jan. 25 in a 73-50 thrashing.

“They’re an NCAA tournament team in my eyes," Texas coach Chris Beard said Tuesday. "We know they’ll play great here in Austin. We’ve had some great battles with them over the years."

In addition to sticking with LonghornsCountry.com, here's how to watch and listen to Texas vs. TCU on Wednesday night. 

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs 

Current Records: No. 20 Texas (19-8, 8-6 in Big 12) vs. TCU (17-8, 6-7 in Big 12)

ESPN's BPI: Texas 84.6 percent chance to win

Spread: Texas -9

Over/Under: 127.5

Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. C.T

Where: Frank Erwin Center - Austin, TX

TV/Streaming: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network - SIRIUS XM 83

USATSI_17563910
USATSI_17563906
USATSI_17563901
USATSI_17670518

