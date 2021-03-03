Texas Bounces Back in Win Against Iowa State 81-67

After a tough loss to Texas Tech (No. 18), the No. 15-ranked Texas Longhorns (14-7) men’s basketball team took care of business in Ames, Iowa, defeating the Cyclones 81-67.

The Longhorns opened the first half with great energy, shooting efficiently and playing great defense, leading to a quick 17-point lead. As a team, Texas shot 48.1% (13-27) from the field, leading to a solid 38-28 lead at the half.

Matt Coleman (7 points) and Kai Jones (9 points) were key contributors to the first half lead. Jones, who came off the bench, had an impressive showing, finishing with 15 points and seven rebounds.

Greg Brown once again had a hot second half start, hitting a three-pointer followed by another bucket. The Cyclones kept the game within reach for a while by making small runs, but couldn’t quite close the deficit.

Texas was able to hold onto its lead because of its efficient free throw shooting and a late layup from Matt Coleman.

Head coach Shaka Smart and the Texas men’s basketball team will aim to continue their climb up the college basketball ladder when they travel to face No.16 Oklahoma on Thursday at 6:00 PM C.S.T.

