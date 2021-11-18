Texas Coasts Past Northern Colorado For Second Win

AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns entered Wednesday night's matchup with the Northern Colorado Bears looking to get back in the win column after a difficult loss to the No. 1 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs in Spoke over the weekend.

And after getting off to a fast start, that's exactly what they did, dominating in their second home outing with a 62-49 win.

Tre Mitchell led the way for the Horns, pouring in 16 points on 7 of 11 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and one blocked shot.

Timmy Allen was also a major factor in the game, scoring 10 points, grabbing eight rebounds, and handing out three assists.

As a team, the Longhorns shot 41.7 percent from the floor, while utilizing Chris Beard's patented no-middle defense to hold Northern Colorado to 41.9 percent on the other end.

The Horns also won the battle on the boards by a 36 to 27 margin and forced 20 turnovers for the game.

Following the win, the Longhorns (2-1) will now turn their attention to the San Jose State Spartans (1-1).

The Spartans' lone loss on the season came at the hands of the Stanford Cardinal on Monday night, with their first win of the year coming against Cal State Fullerton.

The Spartans are scheduled to take on California Baptist on Thursday night ahead of their Saturday trip to Austin.

