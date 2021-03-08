NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Defeats TCU 76-64 As Focus Shifts to March Madness

Texas Basketball Ends Season With Three Consecutive Wins; Defeating TCU 76-64
After a huge win against the No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners, the No. 15 ranked Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team finished the season with yet another road win, defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 76-64.

Defense was the story of the first half for the Longhorns. Texas, who forced 12 turnovers in the first half, jumped out to an early 19-13 lead. The Horned Frogs were able to shrink that lead to only four points, ending the half down 33-29.

Forward Jericho Sims had a perfect half, scoring 10 on 5-5 shooting from the field. Kai Jones and Jase Febres also contributed nicely from the bench, adding six points each.

Texas once again had a hot start to the second half, going on a quick 9-1 run. The entire team played well in Sunday’s win, with four starters finishing with double figures: Sims, Courtney Ramey, Matt Coleman and Andrew Jones.

The success was reflected in the stats sheet, as Texas finished shooting 53.6% percent as a team from the floor.

With the win on Sunday, head coach Shaka Smart and the Texas men’s basketball team now move up to the No. 3 seed in the 2021 Big 12 Tournament.

What did you think of the Longhorns win over the Horned Frogs? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

