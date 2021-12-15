Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

AUSTIN -- On Tuesday night, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns bounced back after a tough loss to Seton Hall, defeating the struggling Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31 at the Frank Erwin Center.

On the offensive end, both teams were off to a slow start. Eventually, the Longhorns started pulling away with back-to-back three-pointers.

The Longhorns’ defensive strength was on full display during the first half; Texas held off the Golden Lions to an impressive 16 points and forced 11 turnovers by the break.

In his Longhorn debut, transfer Dylan Disu established himself with a forceful block in the opening period. Disu finished with two points and five rebounds.

Tre Mitchell led Texas in scoring, finishing with 14 points (4 of 7), five rebounds, and a block.

Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen also made key contributions, adding 8 and 9 points respectively.

During the second half, Texas’s impressive defensive effort continued. The Golden Lions shot a weak 12-39 from the field (30.8%), and Texas forced a total of 20 turnovers.

As for Texas, the Longhorns shot a decent 21-49 (42.9%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from three-point range.

Following the Longhorns' win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas will now turn its attention to Sunday’s away game against Stanford University.

