Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

    The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31
    Author:

    AUSTIN -- On Tuesday night, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns bounced back after a tough loss to Seton Hall, defeating the struggling Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31 at the Frank Erwin Center.

    On the offensive end, both teams were off to a slow start. Eventually, the Longhorns started pulling away with back-to-back three-pointers.

    The Longhorns’ defensive strength was on full display during the first half; Texas held off the Golden Lions to an impressive 16 points and forced 11 turnovers by the break.

    In his Longhorn debut, transfer Dylan Disu established himself with a forceful block in the opening period. Disu finished with two points and five rebounds.

    Tre Mitchell led Texas in scoring, finishing with 14 points (4 of 7), five rebounds, and a block.

    Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen also made key contributions, adding 8 and 9 points respectively.

    Recommended Articles

    USATSI_17283674
    Play
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

    The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31

    3 minutes ago
    screen-shot-2021-06-15-at-113938-am
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Country's Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong

    4 hours ago
    Bronny-James
    Men's Basketball

    Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?

    One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking

    5 hours ago

    During the second half, Texas’s impressive defensive effort continued. The Golden Lions shot a weak 12-39 from the field (30.8%), and Texas forced a total of 20 turnovers.

    As for Texas, the Longhorns shot a decent 21-49 (42.9%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from three-point range.

    Following the Longhorns' win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas will now turn its attention to Sunday’s away game against Stanford University.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    USATSI_17283674
    Men's Basketball

    Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff

    The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31

    3 minutes ago
    screen-shot-2021-06-15-at-113938-am
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Country's Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class

    The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong

    4 hours ago
    Bronny-James
    Men's Basketball

    Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?

    One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_14173019
    Men's Basketball

    Is Texas Forward Dylan Disu Close to Returning?

    Texas fans have been anticipating the debut of the Austin native

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17059020
    News

    Texas Tied For College Football's Richest Program With a Rival

    The Longhorns may be missing a bowl game this year, but they're not lacking in generating revenue on and off the field

    13 hours ago
    Neto Umeozulu
    Recruiting

    Longhorns Land Third 2022 Offensive Line Commit In Three Days

    The Longhorns have added yet another talented body to the 2022 offensive line class

    22 hours ago
    FGc_P5pUcAUajJK
    Podcast

    PODCAST: What Is The Impact Of Quinn Ewers On Texas?

    The addition of Quinn Ewers might have just put the Longhorns on the fast track to success

    Dec 13, 2021
    B395E8D9-A42B-4A54-A0AB-CFEAC0E7D10E
    News

    Southlake Shortcut: QB Quinn Ewers is Texas Longhorns Jet Fuel

    In the end? Coach Sark knows: Get me a quarterback. That’s the fastest and most structurally-sound upgrade.

    Dec 13, 2021