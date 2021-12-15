Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff
AUSTIN -- On Tuesday night, the No. 17 Texas Longhorns bounced back after a tough loss to Seton Hall, defeating the struggling Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31 at the Frank Erwin Center.
On the offensive end, both teams were off to a slow start. Eventually, the Longhorns started pulling away with back-to-back three-pointers.
The Longhorns’ defensive strength was on full display during the first half; Texas held off the Golden Lions to an impressive 16 points and forced 11 turnovers by the break.
In his Longhorn debut, transfer Dylan Disu established himself with a forceful block in the opening period. Disu finished with two points and five rebounds.
Tre Mitchell led Texas in scoring, finishing with 14 points (4 of 7), five rebounds, and a block.
Andrew Jones and Timmy Allen also made key contributions, adding 8 and 9 points respectively.
Texas Defense Dominates in 63-31 Blowout Win Over Arkansas Pine Bluff
The Texas Longhorns’ defense dominated on Tuesday night, defeating the Arkansas Pine-Bluff Golden Lions 63-31
Longhorns Country's Final Class Prediction For The 2022 Recruiting Class
The Texas Longhorns are on a roll in recruiting, and on Wednesday, they look to finish strong
Bronny James a Longhorn? Is it Time to Dream?
One recruiting analyst believes the son of LeBron James has some interest in Texas, even though he isn't talking
During the second half, Texas’s impressive defensive effort continued. The Golden Lions shot a weak 12-39 from the field (30.8%), and Texas forced a total of 20 turnovers.
As for Texas, the Longhorns shot a decent 21-49 (42.9%) from the field and 6-20 (30%) from three-point range.
Following the Longhorns' win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Texas will now turn its attention to Sunday’s away game against Stanford University.
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!