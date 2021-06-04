Texas' Devin Askew Named to USA Basketball's Training Camp

On Thursday, Texas guard Devin Askew was selected to compete in the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.

The event will be held on June 20-22 on the TCU campus in Fort Worth, Texas. After the camp, only 12 players will remain to represent the US in the U19 World Cup tournament in Latvia (July 3-11).

USA will be in Group D, facing Australia, Mali, and Turkey for the July 3-6 Federation International Basketball Association.

Before joining the Longhorns his sophomore year, Askew played for the Kentucky Wildcats. The California native averaged 6.5 points, 2.9 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game last season.

Before college, Askew was one of the highest-rated point guards in the 2021 class. Then, he was reclassified to the 2020 class.

Additionally, Texas added Utah Utes junior forward Timmy Allen, and Vanderbilt Commodores sophomore power forward Dylan Disu through the transfer portal.

Texas will now focus on preparing for the coming season, which will feature a matchup against Seton Hall in this year’s Big 12/Big East Challenge.

