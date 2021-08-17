Texas' Javan Felix Secures Assistant Coaching Role For Loyola New Orleans

The former Longhorn point guard will continue his basketball journey in his hometown

After a memorable four-year career on the Forty Acres, former Texas point guard Javan Felix has earned his first official assistant coaching role in his hometown of New Orleans.

On Monday, Loyola University New Orleans announced that Felix would be the teams' newest assistant coaching hire under head coach Stacey Hollowell. Felix is a New Orleans native that will bring an experienced basketball mind to the Wolf Pack's basketball program.

In the official press release, Felix spoke about the new role and what he feels he'll be able to bring to the team in his first stint on a coaching staff.

"I am very excited for this opportunity and I'm ready to get to work," Felix said. "I hope to provide a level of playing experience and knowledge that I've gained over the years to help the program be productive and successful. I'm eager to get to work and happy to be a part of the Wolf Pack program."

A four-year run at Texas saw a tough-minded guard like Felix quickly become a fan favorite. In 132 career games and 79 starts, the New Orleans native averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 43 percent from the floor.

He was a polished product of former Texas head coach Rick Barnes, who coached Felix for three out of his four years as a player from 2012 to 2015. It's clear how heavily Barnes valued his skill and feel for the game, as Felix averaged 25.6 minutes per game in three years under the former head coach. He kept up this tally once Shaka Smart arrived in Austin in the 2015-2016 season, averaging a career-high 27.2 minutes per game his senior year.

Felix's 366 career assists are good for 10th all-time in the history of Longhorn basketball. His best season distributing the rock came during his freshman year, as Felix dished out 139 assists. This led the team by a whopping margin, as the second-highest total was 61 by Myck Kabongo.

After his career as a Longhorn, Felix played professionally overseas for KK Gorica in the Croatian professional basketball league during the 2016-2017 season. He also played in the NBA's G-League from 2017 through 2020, suiting up for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers G-League affiliates.

The 27-year-old will now live the dream of coaching the game he loves in the city where he grew up. The Wolf Pack begins their season on Oct. 23, as Felix will look to bring an important spark to an up-and-coming program.

