Longhorns Rise in AP Top 25 After Back-to-Back Comeback Wins
The Texas Longhorns have risen up three spots in the national rankings from No. 10 to No. 7, per Monday's release of the newest AP Top 25.
Texas (15-2, 4-1) has reeled off three tough wins since allowing the Kansas State Wildcats to score a program-record 116 points at the Moody Center on Jan. 3.
The Longhorns held the Oklahoma State Cowboys to a season-low 46 points in a 56-46 win in Stillwater on Jan. 7. They then overcame an 18-point deficit in a 79-75 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Wednesday before coming back from a 12-point deficit against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday in a 72-70 win.
To little surprise, Big 12 teams are all over this newest release of rankings, as over half of the conference's programs are ranked:
No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks
No. 7 Texas Longhorns
No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones
No. 13 Kansas State Wildcats
No. 14 TCU Horned Frogs
No. 21 Baylor Bears
Texas will visit the No. 12 Cyclones in Ames on Tuesday in what should be another Big 12 dogfight. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. CT.
