Longhorns’ Arterio Morris Talks His Collegiate ‘Wake-Up Call,' Ongoing Legal Process

Texas Longhorns freshman guard Arterio Morris had a coming-out party to remember during Saturday’s 90-60 exhibition win over the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks.



On a court full of experienced players and potential NBA draft picks, Morris shined. He led all scorers with 19 points on 4 of 6 shooting from deep to go along with three assists. Against a team coming off an appearance in the Elite Eight, Morris clearly looked like he belonged.

But over the offseason, the attention surrounding a player of Morris' caliber was focused on off-the-court events.

Morris was arrested by Frisco Police in early June and was charged with misdemeanor assault after a physical altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to police records. As of now, Morris has not received any punishment from the NCAA or the University of Texas.

He spoke Thursday, though briefly, about the pending legal case but didn't provide much clarity. It's a situation that remains puzzling given the severity of the charges against Morris and the lack of information provided from the program.

"My lawyer made that very clear, I can't really comment about that," Morris said. " ... Right now, that's just between me and coach. Appreciate you."

Texas coach Chris Beard was asked three times Thursday about the situation with Morris, but provided the same answer each time.

“We check on it on a daily basis," Beard said. "Right when we heard about the situation and the facts, we immediately turn it over to the right people on campus. It's in the University of Texas’ hands. Terio continues to do what he's supposed to do on a day-to-day basis here.

"We're holding all of our players accountable for what they're supposed to be doing. But in terms of that situation, I can't comment, I've been asked not to comment on it. But as soon as we know something, we'll let you guys know."

As the Horns get set to begin the season and non-conference play against the UTEP Miners on Monday at the Moody Center, Morris remains with the team and is fixing to be a critical part of the rotation for the foreseeable future.

So as he continues preparation for the season, Morris discussed how the offseason helped him realize that is no longer high school basketball. His play against Arkansas clearly showed he's realized this by now, but getting his shoulder separated over the offseason after running into a screen from Longhorns forward Christian Bishop is the wake-up call Morris said he needed.

"I had a wake up call. First day of practice, Christian Bishop kinda dislocated my shoulder," Morris said. "So I'm used to kind of running into big-bodied screens right now so yeah, great wake-up call."

Morris admitted that defense wasn't something he took seriously in high school. A skilled one-on-one scorer with highlight-reel potential, a focus on putting the ball in the basket was priority No. 1 with the attention he received as a high school superstar and McDonald's All-American.

"Running right into the screen kinda like like 'Hey, welcome to college,'" Morris said. "So I was out for like three weeks, but it was a great wake up call right there."

As long as Morris remains with the team, he'll continue to play a vital role behind Marcus Carr and Tyrese Hunter in the backcourt, using his impressive performance against Arkansas as a springboard into what should be a successful season for Texas.

The No. 12 Longhorns and Miners kickoff at 8 p.m. CT on Monday from Moody Center.

