No. 7 Longhorns Basketball Dominate Louisiana

AUSTIN - While Early Signing Day took most of the Texas Longhorns headlines on Wednesday, there was also a basketball game to be played, with the No. 7 Horns taking on the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at the Moody Center.

And once again, despite not having head coach Chris Beard available, the Longhorns took care of business, winning in blowout fashion 100-72, moving to 3-0 under interim coach Rodney Terry, and 10-1 on the season.

The Horns were led offensively by freshman phenom Arterio Morris, who scored a career-high 25 points on 9 of 11 shooting, a hit 5 of 7 threes in 17 minutes.

Texas also got a big night from the duo of Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, who poured in 17 points each. Allen also added six rebounds, three assists and two blocks, while Carr dished out four assists of his own.

As a team, Texas shot 58 percent from the floor and 54 percent from three, and were an efficient 16 of 17 from the charity stripe.

Following the win, the Longhorns will have one more tune-up ahead of conference play against Texas A&M Commerce at the Moody Center in Austin.

Then, they begin Big 12 play with a trip to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners on New Year's Eve.

