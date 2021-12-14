Is Texas Forward Dylan Disu Close to Returning?

The No. 17 Texas Longhorns (6-2) could be getting some much-needed depth in the front-court for tonight's home game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-10), as UT athletics announced on Tuesday that junior forward Dylan Disu has been medically cleared to play after missing the first eight games of the season.

According to the report, Disu will be placed on a minutes restriction.

Disu transferred to the Forty Acres this past April after having played two seasons at Vanderbilt. A native of Austin, he quickly made the decision to join Chris Beard's squad at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 season.

Last season at Vanderbilt, Disu was a dominant wing who excelled in the paint. He averaged 15 points per game and led the team in rebounding (9.2) and blocks (1.2).

Unfortunately, his season was cut short after suffering a knee injury this past February. He's been rehabbing it ever since, but will now finally get a chance to suit up for his hometown team.

Standing at 6-foot-9, Disu has impressive length and should have no trouble making his presence felt as a defender and on the offensive glass.

So far this season, the Longhorns' front-court has been led by Timmy Allen, Tre Mitchell, and Christian Bishop. The addition of Disu will only bolster a group that has played well through eight games.,

Time will tell how Beard will switch up the rotation to get him involved. Tonight's game tips-off at 8 p.m C.T at the Erwin Center.

