Texas Basketball Preseason Position Preview: Backcourt

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns begin a 31-game regular season this Tuesday, Nov. 9, at home against the Houston Baptist Huskies.

In what will be the first official game under new head coach Chris Beard, a fresh-faced Texas squad will look to live up to the preseason hype that has been building over the past few months.

LonghornsCountry.com will be previewing each position group leading up to tipoff next week. We'll be starting with the backcourt, as Beard has a complete arsenal of skilled veteran guards along with some young guns that are ready to make noise this season.

We'll take a quick look at what each player can bring to the table and how each of them performed in Monday's scrimmage against Texas Lutheran.

Marcus Carr - Point Guard, Senior

Carr is arguably the most talented of this position group due to his unique alpha-like scoring ability. Whether it's a hard-nosed drive in the paint, a midrange step-back, or a soft floater over the big man, Carr has proven to have three-level scoring ability. He has impressive range from behind the arc but can put a quick move on his defender if the defense steps out to contest the shot. During his junior year at Minnesota last season, Carr led the Golden Gophers in points per game (19.4) and threes made (60) on the way to earning All-Big Ten First Team honors.

Overall, Carr plays the game at an extremely smooth pace. This was on display in Monday's scrimmage, even if the box score doesn't show it. Carr got the start and played 21 minutes, but only went 2-of-3 from the floor for four points. However, he led the team in assists with seven and was clearly looking to defer to his teammates in his Texas debut. Look for Carr to become one of the top bucket-getters for the Longhorns as the season progresses.

Andrew Jones - Shooting Guard, Senior

Jones was arguably the most important player to last year's Texas team, and the same can potentially be said for this season. He has an underrated wingspan that allows him to get hands in passing lanes, something he showed against TLU on Monday. Like Carr, Jones got the start but had a quiet night in the opening exhibition, only scoring four points in 14 minutes.

The experience and comfortability Jones has with this program could do wonders for the team as the season progresses. With veteran ability on both ends of the floor, Jones will be heavily leaned upon by Beard to come through when it matters most.

Courtney Ramey - Point Guard, Senior

If two starting senior guards weren't enough to show how deep this Texas team is, look no further than Ramey. While the St. Louis native isn't the kind of player to 'wow' you with bouncy athleticism, he is solid in simply every aspect of the game. As a pass-first guard, he has the IQ to put himself in a position to make the right play. It seems as if Ramey doesn't get enough credit for his productive scoring ability despite making the second-most threes on the team last season (48).

Against TLU, Ramey completed the three-headed attack in the starting five with Carr and Jones. He was the most productive of the three, scoring 12 points on six-of-nine shooting in 22 minutes of play. It remains to be seen if he'll remain in the starting lineup during the season, but his proven leadership will be invaluable even if he comes off of the bench.

Devin Askew - Combo Guard, Sophomore

As a transfer from Kentucky, Askew is one of the most intriguing young prospects for the Longhorns this season. His role off of the bench will be vital to team success, especially when factoring in his ability to defend. Beard spoke very highly of Askew's defensive ability during a press conference on Oct. 27, even stating that Askew will "end up being one of the all-time greats."

Against TLU, Askew passed the eye test as a player that clearly embraces playing defense at a high level. His quick feet allow him to keep up with the opposing point guard. Even if he's beaten off the dribble, he's proven he can recover quickly.

Don't let all this talk about defense fool you though. Askew is a productive scorer. He chipped in nine points in only 15 minutes of action on Monday and got to the free-throw line for a team-high four attempts. He's flying under the radar now, but look for Askew to be one of the best role players in the conference during the upcoming season.

Jase Febres - Shooting Guard, Senior

Much like his first four years as a Longhorn, Febres is easily the most dangerous sharpshooter on the team. He has an efficient and quick release that allows him to get off shots in a hurry, something he showed little difficulty doing on Monday. His two field goals against TLU were high-arcing threes that scorched the net before falling through.

Febres' ability to shoot is no secret, but the key to his production this year will be regaining confidence after an underwhelming campaign with Shaka Smart last season. The fifth-year senior played a career-low 13 games under the former Texas head coach last season. Febres' catch-and-shoot ability will likely leave Beard with no choice but to have him heavily involved in the rotation and in position to hit some big-time shots in the coming months.

Gavin Perryman - Shooting Guard, Freshman

Perryman is still relatively unknown to the Texas fanbase at this point, but he showed flashes of his three-point ability against TLU coming off the bench. In the second half, he hit a face-up three with a defender in his grill for his only points of the game in seven minutes of action.

Perryman probably won't see much playing time during the crucial moments of conference play, but should see the floor if the Longhorns managed to blow the door open on a few of the easier early-season opponents. At the moment, he's a raw prospect that has an undeniable skill to make his jumpers when counted on. Look for his playing time to increase as his collegiate career progresses.

Tristen Licon - Point Guard, Senior

Like Perryman, Licon is an unknown for Longhorn Nation though he is much more experienced at the collegiate level. Licon walked on to the team this summer for his super-senior season after transferring from Sul Ross State, a Division 3 school in Alpine, Texas.

In 99 career games, Licon became the school's second all-time leading scorer with an impressive 1,579 points. Even as a point guard, he managed to pull down the second-most rebounds in program history with 548 total boards.

Licon saw 10 minutes of action in Monday's scrimmage and made one shot for two points. He'll be one of the last guards to come off the bench this season, but much like Perryman, could see extended playing time if the Longhorns have a big lead.

