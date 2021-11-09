Texas Basketball Preseason Position Preview: Centers

The No. 5 Texas Longhorns tipoff the 2021-2022 season tonight against Houston Baptist, but who will be at center court to take the opening tip?

In the case of this year's team, it's not too difficult to guess who's going to be tasked with tip-off duties each game. Chris Beard's roster is loaded from top to bottom with experienced guards and versatile forwards, but lacks the typical "traditional big man."

Still, the bigs on this roster are talented nonetheless and offer value in a multitude of areas.

We've already reviewed the Longhorns' guards and forwards in anticipation of the season-opener. Now let's talk about the big men.

Tre Mitchell - Center/Forward, Junior

The addition of Mitchell to the roster strengthens the chances that another Texas big-man gets selected in the NBA Draft within the next year or two. A transfer from UMass, Mitchell's polished offensive game and overall comfortability with the ball in his hands makes him a candidate to be the leading scorer for this Texas team.

In last week's exhibition against Texas Lutheran, Mitchell was the game's leading scorer with 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting. He made things look easy, getting his points from the low block with the off-hand, draining a catch-and-shoot three from the top of the key, and displaying confidence on his jumper in the midrange.

Beard has often touched on the fact that he plans on playing "position-less basketball" this season, but Mitchell's size and scoring skillset alone should secure him firmly within the starting center spot. As of now, Mitchell lacks the agility and quickness to be a switchable defender on the perimeter but should be capable of holding his own in the post once conference play rolls around.

Christian Bishop- Center/Forward, Senior

When seeing Bishop play, the first thing that comes to mind is "energizer." His athleticism and drive make for the perfect combination as a big that can change the energy of a game with a single dunk, block, or steal. Bishop's offensive game is limited, but his size and strength allow him to get into the paint for a chance at a put-back or defensive rebound on every possession.

Unlike Mitchell, Bishop excels in transition and the open floor due to his long strides. Against TLU, he played passing lanes with noticeable aggression that resulted in steals headed the other way. He's the kind of player to get a thunderous block on one end and then sprint down the floor for a dunk. It's not farfetched to say that Bishop's motor is the highest of anyone on the team.

Surprisingly, it was Bishop who got the start in Monday's exhibition, not Mitchell. In 15 minutes of play, the Creighton transfer was quite productive, putting up eight points and four rebounds on 4-of-5 shooting. It remains to be seen which of these bigs will get the starting nod tonight against Houston Baptist. Regardless, it's clear that both are ready to produce at a high level.

