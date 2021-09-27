Texas Hoops Secures Visit With Talented 5-Star Forward

The Longhorns will look to add their second commitment from the class of 2022

Chris Beard and the Texas Longhorns are on the brink of beginning one of the most anticipated seasons in the history of the Texas men's basketball program.

But before the season tips off on Nov. 9 against Houston Baptist, Beard and the recruiting staff will look to lure another top talent from the class of 2022.

On Monday, 247Sports.com reported that elite forward Dillion Mitchell of Monteverde Academy (Monteverde, FL) will be making his official visit to Texas on the weekend of Oct. 15-18.

Per the report, Mitchell will choose between Texas, Florida State, and Tennessee "with a decision coming in either October or November."

Here's what Mitchell said about the recruiting process and his relationship with the Longhorns' basketball program thus far.

“These are my final three schools,” he said. “They’re all just programs that I’ve been talking to for a while now and have had the most interest in regards to play style, a good relationship with the coaches and just have my best interest to help me get to the next level.” “Texas actually just started getting involved in my recruitment not too long ago but from the jump they’ve been on me heavy. They’ve already come down to visit Montverde, and visit me twice now. My mom even came up twice to have a meeting with them. Even though they just started recruiting me they’ve been showing how interested they are and really believe I can thrive in their system.”

Beard and the coaching staff have clearly made Mitchell a priority early-on in the recruitment process. Two separate visits to speak with Mitchell in Florida certainly prove that this is the case.

If the Longhorns are able to snag the coveted scorer, he would join five-star point guard Arterio Morris as the only two commits for Texas from the class of 2022. Morris made his official commitment to the burnt orange on July 17.

At 6-foot-7, Mitchell has impressive size and length that allows him to outclass defenders on the court. He is an effortless jumper that has high levels of highlight-dunk potential.

Mitchell's wingspan and leaping ability also provide versatility on defense, as he can easily get his hands in passing lanes and contest at the rim. Defending on the perimeter in mismatch situations shouldn't pose any problems for him.

Currently assembled, the Longhorns are an experienced team that will have championship expectations this upcoming season.

The potential addition of Mitchell to next year's squad would put Beard and Co. in position to contend for the future as well. Until then, Longhorn Nation awaits Mitchell's decision.

