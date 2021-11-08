Longhorns' Backcourt Earning Even More Preseason Recognition

Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Texas' Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones Join Elite Company on 2022 Naismith Award Preseason Watchlist

    The Longhorns' dynamic starting backcourt continue to earn a flurry of preseason recognition leading up to Tuesday's tipoff
    The Texas Longhorns' starting senior backcourt tandem of Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones have earned a spot on the 2022 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy preseason watchlist, according to an announcement from the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Monday. 

    Both players are in a position to be the face of Texas basketball for a season that has all of Longhorn Nation hyped and ready. 

    Carr, who transferred to UT after performing at an elite level with the Minnesota Golden Gophers last season, was named the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year and a first-team All-Big 12 preseason selection on Oct. 13. 

    On Nov. 4, Carr added on to his list of preseason accolades that have seemed to pile up before his first season as. Longhorn has even begun, as he was named to the preseason watchlist for the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year Award. 

    Additionally, Carr found his way onto the preseason watchlist for the 2022 Bob Cousy Award, an award that annually recognizes the most outstanding point guard in Division 1 college basketball. 

    Jones has had his fair share of preseason recognition as well, as the senior shooting guard was named an All-Big 12 Preseason Honorable Mention on Oct. 13. He even earned a spot on the 2022 Jerry West Award, honoring the nation's top shooting guard.

    Both Carr and Jones will look to lead a revamped veteran Texas team throughout the 2021-2022 season. The first obstacle in the team's way will be Houston Baptist, as the Longhorns will officially tip off the season against the Huskies tomorrow night at 8 p.m. C.T. at the Frank Erwin Center. 

