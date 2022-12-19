Skip to main content

Longhorns' Marcus Carr Named Big 12 Player of the Week

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr is being rewarded after some stellar play as of late.

Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr has been named the Phillips 66 Big 12 Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

In the past two games - both wins for Texas over Rice and Stanford - Carr has averaged 22.5 points, four assists and three rebounds in 37.3 minutes per game. He led Texas with 17 points in Sunday's 72-62 win over the Cardinal in Dallas.

In the 87-81 overtime win over Rice on Dec. 12, Carr posted a season-high and Texas career-best 28 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Through 10 games this season, Carr leads the Longhorns in per-game averages for points (15.6), assists (4.3) and steals (1.9). He also leads the team in 3-point field goals made (20), free throws made (30) and total minutes (302).

He's failed to reach the double-digit scoring mark in just two games this season.

The seventh-ranked Longhorns (9-1) take on the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (10-1) on Wednesday at the Moody Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

