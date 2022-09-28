Skip to main content

Longhorns 2023 Target Andrej Stojaković, Son of Ex-NBA Sharpshooter, Reveals Final 4

Andrej Stojaković made an official visit to the Texas Longhorns facilities on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father, Peja Stojaković.

The Texas Longhorns find themselves in a four-team race with three PAC-12 programs for the rights to land one of the most talented players in the class of 2023.

Andrej Stojaković, a 2023 forward from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) revealed his final four commitment options on Wednesday and will now be choosing between Oregon, Stanford, UCLA, and Texas.

He is aiming for a commitment date on Oct. 31, though he's not set on this yet, he told On3. 

He arrived in Austin for an official visit on the weekend of Sept. 9 and was joined by his father and former NBA player, Peja Stojaković, who was one of the league's best 3-point shooters during his 13 years in the league.

Andrej, a 6-6, 185-pound wing, is now getting the collegiate opportunities that his father did not. Along with Texas, he had been receiving interest from programs like Kentucky, Kansas, Florida, Duke, and UCLA before cutting down the options.

Stojaković was at the center of the action for major weekend festivities on the Forty Acres, including the Texas vs. Alabama football game Saturday. He documented his visit on Twitter, catching up with Beard at the Moody Center and taking some pictures next to Bevo. 

If the hype surrounding Andrej's talent is anywhere close to his dad's, then the Longhorns could be one step closer to snagging their first recruit of the class. 

Peja, who was the 14th overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 1996 NBA Draft, arrived in the league in 1998 after finishing his professional career in Greece. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_19110052
Play
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.

By Zach Dimmitt
_xlarge
Play
Football

Longhorns DB Ishmael Ibraheem Suspended Indefinitely

Redshirt freshman cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely, per reports.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19113075
Play
Football

Why Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson's Fumble Is A Lesson For Big 12 Play

Bijan Robinson will carry a football around campus all week before facing West Virginia on Saturday.

By Cole Thompson

He currently stands at 25th on the all-time list for 3-point makes (1,760), which is, coincidentally, just 10 makes behind former Texas star Kevin Durant.

Peja played for the Kings, New Orleans Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, and finally the Dallas Mavericks, who he won a championship with in 2011 before retiring from the NBA.

Texas begins the regular season at home on Monday, Nov. 7 against the UTEP Miners.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.

In This Article (1)

Texas Longhorns
Texas Longhorns

USATSI_19110052
Football

Longhorns Coach Steve Sarkisian Addresses Ovie Oghoufo Being Hit by Texas Tech Fan

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders have always had a heated rivalry, but Saturday's on-field postgame actions by a member of the Tech student body created cause for concern.

By Zach Dimmitt
_xlarge
Football

Longhorns DB Ishmael Ibraheem Suspended Indefinitely

Redshirt freshman cornerback Ishmael Ibraheem has been suspended indefinitely, per reports.

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_19113075
Football

Why Longhorns RB Bijan Robinson's Fumble Is A Lesson For Big 12 Play

Bijan Robinson will carry a football around campus all week before facing West Virginia on Saturday.

By Cole Thompson
Steve Sarkisian
Football

Steve Sarkisian: 'Self Inflicted Wounds' Doomed Longhorns Against Red Raiders

Sarkisian discussed the loss to the Red Raiders and Texas' self inflicted mistakes.

By Connor Zimmerlee
West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback JT Daniels (18) celebrates with teammates after throwing a touchdown pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas Jayhawks at Mountaineer Field
Football

West Virginia Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Mountaineers have a new look, and much more talented offense in 2022.

By Matt Galatzan
marcus carr
Men's Basketball

Longhorns to Host Elite SEC Foe in Charity Exhibition Game

The Texas Longhorns will get quite the warmup prior to the start of the season.

By Zach Dimmitt
LUBBOCK, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 24: Fans rush the field as Texas Tech Red Raiders defeat the Texas Longhorns in overtime 37-34 with a field goal kicked by Trey Wolff at Jones AT&T Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. (
Football

Big 12 Fines Texas Tech For Storming Field vs. Longhorns, But Red Raiders Won't Pay?

The Red Raiders have been given a large fine for storming the field vs. Texas, but they aren't paying it themselves

By Matt Galatzan
USATSI_17237082
Football

How to Watch: Texas Longhorns vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

The Longhorns will continue their 2022 season on Saturday against the West Virginia Mountaineers. Here is how to watch and listen.

By Matthew Postins