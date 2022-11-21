Longhorns Rise into Top 10 of AP Poll After Win Over Gonzaga

The Texas Longhorns have a new spot in the AP Poll after their big 93-74 win over the then-No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs on Wednesday.

The Longhorns are now the No. 4 team in the country, per the Week 2 Top 25 rankings released on Monday.

Texas joins three other Big 12 teams in the rankings, including the No. 7 Baylor Bears, the No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks, and the No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The TCU Horned Frogs and West Virginia Mountaineers also received top-25 votes.

Texas has some upcoming ranked non-conference matchups that will give the team a chance to rise up further in the national ranks early in the season.

The Longhorns host the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in Austin on Thursday, Dec. 1 before traveling to New York City to battle the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden for the 2022 Jimmy V. Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

But first, Texas (3-0) will take on Northern Arizona (2-3) at Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, TX on Monday.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want to see the Horns in action? Get your Texas Longhorns game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here to Subscribe to the Longhorns Country Newsletter

Want even more Texas Longhorns? Check out the SI.com team page here

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Make sure to subscribe to the Longhorns Country Podcast today! Click here To Listen.