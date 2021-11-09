Texas Basketball Preseason Position Preview: Front-Court

Chris Beard has some decisions to make in his front-court rotation during the upcoming season. With a versatile and unique group of players at the forward position for the first-year head coach, a plethora of lineup options are available.

Last week's exhibition win against Texas Lutheran gave Texas fans a brief glimpse of what's to come for the Longhorns at the position.

We've already previewed the Texas backcourt in anticipation of tonight's season-opener against Houston Baptist. Now, we'll look at the Longhorns' forwards before reviewing the small group of centers on this year's team.

Timmy Allen - Forward, Senior

Marcus Carr is considered to be the most notable name to transfer to Austin this offseason, but Timmy Allen could end up being a driving force of Texas' potential success throughout this season.

Allen has a natural feel for the game that is evident. He's a smooth ball-handler for his size and is a creative offensive player as a scorer in the post or on the wing. At Utah, the offense was initiated through him in the post at a consistent rate.

Last season, he led Utah in almost all major categories on a per-game basis (points, rebounds, assists, and steals.) Allen was a scoring workhorse on offense for the Utes but will take a step back in that regard as a Longhorn due to the additional offensive talent. Yet, he could very well lead the team in scoring this season due to his ability to get to the free throw line often.

Allen's slow release holds him back a bit as an elite three-point shooter but he can knock them down when needed. The 6-foot-6 forwards gets most of his scoring in the high post and in the lane anyways. Keep an eye out for number zero on the court this season.

Dylan Disu - Forward, Junior

Despite being one of the tallest players on the roster, Disu slots in nicely at the forward position on the wing. His 6-foot-9 frame and crazy length make him a major mismatch as a defender and driver on the wing against most collegiate competition.

A transfer from Vanderbilt, Disu was an around-the-rim machine during his time with the Commodores. To go along with 15 points per game, Disu averaged a team-high 9.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He's a tenacious rebounder that makes a noticeable difference in 50-50 battles for the ball given his size.

The Austin native is talented enough to be a starter, but time will tell where Beard will put him. Disu is coming off of knee surgery in February from an injury he sustained at Vanderbilt. Though it's likely he'll be inactive for tonight's season opener, the first couple weeks of the season will show where Disu's role within the rotation will be carved out.

Jaylon Tyson - Forward/Guard, Freshman

As one of three true freshmen on this Texas team, Tyson is the only one in line to see some significant minutes this season. He already possesses a gifted build in his first collegiate year, something he'll look to use as an important role player.

Tyson is an aggressive player overall. He likes to initiate contact on hard drives to the rim where he will flush it with two hands whenever given the opportunity. Plus, he works hard on the defensive end, something that was displayed against Texas Lutheran. Tyson's skillset is complete through his comfortability shooting the ball. He's a reliable three-point shooter but seems to prefer taking his jumpers in the midrange.

He has a solid relationship and belief in Beard, who Tyson originally committed to play for when the former was the head coach at Texas Tech. Despite Beard's hiring at UT, Tyson stay committed to what his new coach had to offer and flipped his decision to Texas.

Brock Cunningham - Forward, Junior

Cunningham was X-factor in big moments on last year's team. He doesn't need to score to make his presence felt but can hit a timely three when the team needs it.

As a scrappy and smart player, Cunningham is the perfect guy off the bench especially for a coach like Beard, who admitted he had tried to recruit Cunningham to Lubbock when the latter was coming out as a recruit at Westlake High School in Austin.

Cunningham is one of only four returners this season and should have no problem carving out an important bench role headed into his junior year. As usual, he'll probably pop off when we least expect it.

Avery Benson - Guard/Forward, Senior

Benson can probably be considered more of a shooting guard that can play at the three due to his size, but we'll put him on the forwards list anyways. He has a long relationship with Coach Beard that stretches back to their days in Lubbock together.

Benson won't play many minutes, but Beard may throw him in to provide a defensive spark if the team needs a momentum swing. He understands Beard's system and will be a key piece of leadership for the team as the season progresses. In

In 71 career games, the Texas Tech transfer has averaged 1.2 points and one rebound per game.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.