No. 4 Longhorns vs. Northern Arizona: Live In-Game Updates

Fresh off being awarded with a No. 4 ranking in the AP Poll, the Texas Longhorns travel south to take on the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Edinburg, TX Monday night for the Leon Black Classic.

The Longhorns (3-0) are coming off a 93-74 win over the then-No. 2 Gonzaga Bulldogs, the biggest win so far in the Chris Beard.

The Lumberjacks (2-3) defeated UC Santa Barbara 63-54 on Friday. Northern Arizona is led by guard Jalen Cone, who is tops on the team in scoring (12.4) while forward Carson Towt is leading the team in rebounds (10.2) and is third in scoring (nine).

Following Monday's game, Texas will host UTRGV on Saturday before a tough week of non-conference play.

The Longhorns host the No. 10 Creighton Bluejays in Austin on Thursday, Dec. 1 before traveling to New York City to battle the No. 16 Illinois Fighting Illini at Madison Square Garden for the 2022 Jimmy V. Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Live updates will appear below at tip-off.

***

Under-16

NAU took an early 2-0 lead but three quick baskets from Tyrese Hunter, Marcus Carr and Dylan Disu gave Texas a 6-2 edge.

Hunter added a layup after a smooth euro-step to give the Longhorns an 8-2 lead right before the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

The Longhorns jumped out to a 20-8 lead at the 12-minute mark. An alley-oop from Carr to Hunter and back-to-back 3-pointers from Arterio Morris were the highlights as Texas secured its first double-digit lead of the game.

Under-8

Dylan Disu found himself on the scoring end of another alley-oop for Texas. Marcus Carr drained a 3 in transition to give the Horns a 29-11 lead.

Under-4

The stout defense and sound offense continued, as Carr nailed another shot from deep and added a layup. Brock Cunningham hit a 3-pointer before Carr added another open layup after a steal. The Longhorns had held the Lumberjacks to a five-minute scoring drought before Keith Hamon scored right after the four-minute mark.

Alex Anamekwe nailed a 3 from the corner in the closing minutes, giving the Longhorns a 50-22 lead headed into the half.

HALFTIME: Texas 50, NAU 22

SECOND HALF

Under-16

Carr continued his hot performance with a 3-point make. He was fouled on the shot but missed the free throw. Dillon Mitchell added an and-one of his own, as the Horns led 57-29 at the 16-minute mark.

Under-12

Morris added a dunk and was fouled before converting the free throw. Nick Mains nailed a 3 for the Lumberjacks.

Under-8

The Longhorns went scoreless over the next three minutes, but still managed a 66-38 lead.

Under-4

After Mitchell made a free throw at the eight-minute mark, the Longhorns scored just six points the rest of the game. Hunter added another layup before Anamekwe highlighted the win with a breakaway dunk.

FINAL: Texas 73, NAU 48

