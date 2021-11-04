Longhorns' Point Guard Marcus Carr Receiving Early 'Player of the Year' Hype

Texas Longhorns point guard Marcus Carr has officially earned a spot on the preseason watchlist for the 2022 National Association of Basketball Coaches Division 1 Player of the Year Award, per an announcement from the NABC on Thursday.

Carr, who will be entering his senior year of eligibility, was nationally recognized as one of the best available transfer players during this past offseason. A successful season at the University of Minnesota last year saw Carr post per-game averages of 19.4 points, 4.9 assists, four rebounds, and 1.3 steals.

Even before playing an official game as a Longhorn, Carr has managed to rack-in multiple preseason honors based on his talent and hype level alone.

Early last month, he was named the Big-12 Conference Preseason Newcomer of the Year and earned a spot as a first-team All-Big 12 Preseason selection. Carr even found his way onto the preseason watch list for the 2022 Bob Cousy Award.

Carr is one of 20 candidates on the watchlist for the NABC Player of the Year Award, as Texas will face four of these players this upcoming season.

Gonzaga's Drew Timme and Chet Holmgren will welcome the Longhorns to Spokane, Wash. on Nov. 13, while Kansas' Ochai Agbaji and Remy Martin will matchup against the burnt orange for conference play on Feb. 7 and March 5.

No. 5 Texas begins the regular season against Houston Baptist this Tuesday, Nov. 9 at the Frank Erwin Center. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. C.T.

