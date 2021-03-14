NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Longhorns Revealed As No. 3 NCAA Seed on Selection Sunday

Texas Longhorns Revealed as No. 3 Seed and Will Face Abilene Christian in First Round
Texas is fresh off of their first-ever Big 12 Tournament Title beating Oklahoma State 91-86 on Saturday night.

On Sunday, it was announced that the Longhorns will enter March Madness as a No. 3 seed in the East Region and will face Abilene Christian in the first round.

Texas is entering March Madness as hot as ever, winning its last four games all on the road/neutral site.

The Longhorns have lost to some quality opponents, dropping seven games against teams that were ranked at the time.

The No. 3 seed will be the highest seed received by a Texas team since 2008. A lot of the credit goes to some veteran players who’ve been performing well as of late. ... Most notably, Matt Coleman, who scored a career-high 30 points on Saturday night and won the Big 12 tournament most valuable player award.

Here’s what coach Shaka Smart had to say on Coleman’s performance:

“I think everybody knows how talented he is. As well as he played tonight, I don’t think any of those individual plays, anyone is like, wow, that’s surprising that Jericho did that. It was more all of them together.”

All games for March Madness will be held in the Indianapolis area, in a bubble-like environment. Coach Smart has only taken Texas to the dance one other time. This was in 2018 when Texas lost its first round matchup to Nevada.

Tip-off times to be announced later.

