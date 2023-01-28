No. 10 Longhorns vs. No. 4 Tennessee: Preview, How to Watch & Betting Odds

The No. 10 Texas Longhorns visit the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville on Saturday for a highly-anticipated non-conference matchup in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

This marks the second game of the home-and-away series for the two teams. Texas won in a 52-51 thriller last season in Austin in what was the return of current Vols and longtime Longhorns coach Rick Barnes.

Now, with coach Rodney Terry at the helm for Texas, Barnes is set to face his longtime assistant, as Terry was on Barnes’ staff in Austin from 2002 to 2011.

Terry revealed the advice Barnes gave him after taking over the head job following Chris Beard's firing.m

"Go out and enjoy the ride and try to take these guys as far as you can take them,” he said.

Game Information: Texas Longhorns vs. Tennessee Volunteers

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. CT

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena

Betting Via SI Sportsbook: Tennessee -5.5

Moneyline: Texas +188, Tennessee -250

Over/Under: 132.5

TV/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn IMG Radio Network/104.9 The Horn (Austin Flagship)

