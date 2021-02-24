NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Texas Sweeps Season Series Over Jayhawks in 75-72 OT Win

The Texas Longhorns became the first Big 12 team to sweep the Kansas Jayhawks in the Bill Self era on Tuesday night in a 75-72 overtime win at the Erwin Center
The Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 75-72 in overtime on Tuesday night after blowing a 19-point lead in their last loss to West Virginia.

The Longhorns were sluggish in the first half, putting themselves in a 43-32 hole going by turning the ball nine times. The tide turned when Greg Brown scored eight straight points for the Longhorns to start the second half. Brown went on to finish the game with 13 points and four rebounds.

The Longhorns’ defensive intensity heightened dramatically in the second half, holding Kansas to 23 points and ultimately forcing overtime.

In overtime, the Longhorns were able to convert some clutch free throws and play solid defense, leading to a huge win for coach Shaka Smart’s squad.

Courtney Ramey and Andrew Jones held their weight, putting up 15 and 13 respectively. Off the bench, Kai Jones performed well with a solid stat line of 10 points and eight rebounds.

Tuesday’s win marked the Longhorns’ last home game of the 2020-21 season. Texas still has makeup games against Oklahoma, Iowa State, and TCU which were all postponed due to COVID concerns.

Next, Texas will travel to Lubbock on Saturday, February 27 to face Texas Tech.

The Texas Longhorns became the first Big 12 team to sweep the Kansas Jayhawks in the Bill Self era on Tuesday night in a 75-72 overtime win at the Erwin Center

