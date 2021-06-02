Sports Illustrated home
Texas Set to Face Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge

Chris Beard's Texas Longhorns Set to Face Seton Hall in Big 12/Big East Challenge
On Tuesday, the NCAA announced that the Texas Longhorns men’s basketball team will face Seton Hall in this year’s Big 12/Big East Challenge.

The game is scheduled for December 9. Texas hasn't faced Seton Hall since 2004 when it narrowly defeated the Pirates 70-62. Overall, the Longhorns hold an edge over the Pirates with a 2-1 all-time record.

Other intriguing matchups this coming season include Villanova vs. Baylor, Kansas vs. Saint John’s, TCU vs. Georgetown, Butler vs. Oklahoma, and Marquette vs. Kansas State.

Outgoing Texas head coach Shaka Smart will be coaching the Marquette Golden Eagles for 2021-2022. The Golden Eagles will not face off against the Longhorns this season. Former Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard will take over as Texas’ new head coach.

Beard has been busy recruiting the Longhorns’ 2021 class. Most recently, he picked up Jaylon Tyson, a former Texas Tech pledge and John Paul II small forward.

In addition, Texas is targeting Illinois State transfer Dusan Mahorcic. On Monday, Mahorcic announced his top three prospects.

As recruiting continues, Texas is awaiting Jericho Sims’ decision to either stay with the Longhorns or enter the NBA draft. The deadline for Sims to opt-out of the draft is July 7.

What do you think of the Longhorns' status entering the 2021-2022 season? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

