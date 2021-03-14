Texas' Sims Finds Rhythm in Perfect Stretch for Longhorns

Jericho Sims might be the reason for Texas' success in the NCAA Tournament

The ability to have a big man could be the difference from a title pretender or contender. There's also that level of consistency down the stretch.

Jericho Sims has done both during the Big 12 Tournament for the Texas Longhorns and hopes to continue it on the way to Indianapolis.

The Texas senior forward might not understand just how influential his role has been with the Longhorns over the past month. It was his quick strike to Kai Jones that led to the dunk that erupted Texas' sideline.

He also tacked on a career-high 21 points, 14 rebounds three steals and two blocks on the way to a 91-86 victory over No.12 Oklahoma State.

“I don’t know who was voting or what it was, but for him to not make the all-defensive team in our league is a joke,” Texas coach Shaka Smart said Saturday evening. “He’s one of one in the country in terms of a guy that size that can defend that way in different ways.”

There's been glimpses of greatness from Sims all season. On Thursday, he posted four blocks and 11 rebounds to give the Longhorns a one-point win over the Red Raiders.

The defense finally had their toughest test of the season in a winner-take-all outing against potential No.1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Cade Cunningham.

Cunningham was Cunningham. It's hard to stop a player with those skills. The rest of the Cowboys' offense was eliminated thanks to plays from Sims down low. His balance and quickness stalled offensive drives. Meanwhile, Cunningham scored 25 of his 29 point in the final 20 minutes of action.

"He's been enforcing his will," sophomore forward Brock Cunningham said. "We knew Jericho could be this player the whole season, his whole career. For him to pull it out when we needed has been amazing."

Texas turned the corner late into the season. That's in large part due to Sims' defensive play. Saturday's career-high wasn't just another game, it was his fourth consecutive outing of double-digit points and third in the same span with double-digit rebounds.

Matt Coleman will receive the top praise for his 30-point game. Several shots were set up due to rebounds from Sims down low. It was enough to claim the first Big 12 title in Longhorns history.

“I think everybody knows how talented he is,” Smart said. “As well as he played tonight, I don’t think any of those individual plays, anyone is like, wow, that’s surprising that Jericho did that. It was more all of them together.”

For six years, Smart promised a winning culture down in Austin. The rebuild officially ended in Madison Square Garden when the Longhorns won the NIT in 2019.

Thanks to Smart's decision to play Sims heavy, Texas made their own destiny entering March and potentially April.

