Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Penders will be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 induction class.

The ceremony will be held on Sunday in Kansas City. This will be the Hall’s 16th induction class.

Penders may be known to young Longhorn basketball fans as the coach that hired Chris Beard to be a student manager in the 1990s, but Penders took the Longhorns to incredible heights during his tenure from 1988-98.

He turned the Longhorns into one of the fastest-playing teams in the nation, dubbed them the ‘Runnin’ ’Horns’ and turned the program into an immediate national contender. He led Texas to the Elite Eight in 1990, on the strength of great guard play by Travis Mays, Lance Blanks and Joey Wright.

That was the deepest the Longhorns got in the NCAA Tournament under Penders. But, he led Texas to eight NCAA Tournament trips, and along with it three Southwest Conference regular-season titles, two SWC tourney crowns and 208 games.

For his career, Penders won 649 career games at seven different schools, and took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament – Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston. Penders’ work at Rhode Island is what led Texas to hire him.

Penders is entering the Hall of Fame with Rick Byrd, who led Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and Belmont to a combined 805 victories as a head coach.

Former college players going into the Hall of Fame include Maryland’s Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antwan Jamison and Kansas’ Paul Pierce.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

