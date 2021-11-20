Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Longhorns Coach Tom Penders Set For College Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

    Penders led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four
    Author:

    Former Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Penders will be inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame as part of its 2021 induction class.

    The ceremony will be held on Sunday in Kansas City. This will be the Hall’s 16th induction class.

    Penders may be known to young Longhorn basketball fans as the coach that hired Chris Beard to be a student manager in the 1990s, but Penders took the Longhorns to incredible heights during his tenure from 1988-98.

    He turned the Longhorns into one of the fastest-playing teams in the nation, dubbed them the ‘Runnin’ ’Horns’ and turned the program into an immediate national contender. He led Texas to the Elite Eight in 1990, on the strength of great guard play by Travis Mays, Lance Blanks and Joey Wright.

    That was the deepest the Longhorns got in the NCAA Tournament under Penders. But, he led Texas to eight NCAA Tournament trips, and along with it three Southwest Conference regular-season titles, two SWC tourney crowns and 208 games.

    For his career, Penders won 649 career games at seven different schools, and took four different schools to the NCAA Tournament – Rhode Island, Texas, George Washington and Houston. Penders’ work at Rhode Island is what led Texas to hire him.

    Recommended Articles

    Men's Basketball

    Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

    This coach led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four

    58 seconds ago
    News

    More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

    Turns out, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17058378
    Play
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 12 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    15 hours ago

    Penders is entering the Hall of Fame with Rick Byrd, who led Maryville, Lincoln Memorial and Belmont to a combined 805 victories as a head coach.

    Former college players going into the Hall of Fame include Maryland’s Len Bias, UCLA’s David Greenwood, Bradley’s Hersey Hawkins, Ohio State’s Jim Jackson, North Carolina’s Antwan Jamison and Kansas’ Paul Pierce.

    You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

    Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

    Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

    Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

    Men's Basketball

    Former Longhorns Coach Set for Hall of Fame Induction

    This coach led Texas for a decade and nearly took the 1990 'Runnin' 'Horns' to the Final Four

    58 seconds ago
    News

    More Embarrassing: Texas Longhorns? Or the Entire Big 12?

    Turns out, the conference with the worst officiating also reminds us it has the thinnest skin.

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17058378
    Football

    Around The Big 12: Longhorns Country's Week 12 Picks

    Here are Longhorn Country's picks of the weekend from some of the biggest college football games

    15 hours ago
    Kam Dewberry
    Football

    Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Watch Elite OL Target Kam Dewberry on UT Official

    Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

    20 hours ago
    evc_NCF_20191123_okst__wvu_9a38f2fd_f07d_4b76_8de4_302fe954c1a7_2
    Football

    Season Over? Game Predictions For Texas Vs. West Virginia

    The LonghornsCountry.com staff gives their game predictions for the matchup between the Texas Longhorns and the West Virginia Mountaineers

    Nov 19, 2021
    Sarkisian
    Podcast

    PODCAST: Texas Fans Need To Take A Giant Collective Chill Pill

    The Texas Longhorns have been hard to watch on the field, is Sark the man for the job?

    Nov 18, 2021
    GettyImages-1342460852
    Football

    Texas' Bijan Robinson, Xavier Worthy Announced as Semifinalists for Coveted Postseason Award

    Two of the Longhorns brightest young stars have earned their way into the conversation for multiple individual awards this season

    Nov 18, 2021
    USATSI_17059025
    Football

    Texas Gains Offensive Depth Prior To West Virginia Road Trip

    Welcome back Keilan Robinson and Jordan Whittington

    Nov 18, 2021