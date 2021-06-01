Texas Baseball Hosts Austin Regional; Bracket Preview

Sports Illustrated home
Texas Longhorns Baseball Hosts Austin Regional; Bracket Preview
For the 60th time, Texas baseball has made it to the NCAA Tournament. This weekend, the Longhorns will host a regional, the 36th in the program's history.

On Monday morning, the Longhorns cheered as the ESPN selection show announced them as the No. 2 overall national seed.

The Longhorns’ opponents in the Austin Regional include Southern University, Arizona State University, and Fairfield University.

Texas will open its first tournament game against Southern (20-28) on June 4th at 1 PM (CT). That same night, Arizona State (32-20) will face off against 3 seed Fairfield (37-3) at 6 PM.

The two toughest matchups in this double-elimination bracket will be Arizona State and Fairfield. ASU comes to Austin looking to flash its renowned high-powered offense.

Fairfield enters the Austin Regional with the best record in the country. Led by its elite bullpen, Fairfield cruised through its conference-only schedule.

READ MORE: Texas Recruiting Tracker: Former Tulsa Cornerback Announces Texas in Top Five

READ MORE: Former Longhorn Jordan Spieth Loses Lead, Finishes Second at Charles Schwab

If Texas wants to come out on top in the Austin Regional, it will have to get back to its strengths: hitting consistently, playing elite defense, and pitching consistently.

The plus side to Texas’s Big 12 Tournament struggles is that an early elimination means their bullpen will be well-rested. The Longhorns’ top pitchers, led by Ty Madden, Tristan Stevens, and Pete Hansen, should be ready to go this coming weekend.

Regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be a fun weekend in Austin. The Disch will be rocking at 100% capacity and should sell out for the first time since the last time Texas hosted the tournament.

The road to Omaha will be challenging, but Texas’s talent can certainly navigate it. Tickets go on sale at 9 AM CT Tuesday.

CONTINUE READING: Former Longhorns Commit Quinn Ewers Comments of Players Leaving Texas

How far will Texas go? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

