2022 QB Texas Commit to Play in Polynesian All-Star Bowl

The Texas Longhorns' new major 2022 commit Maalik Murphy has been selected as one of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars.

One of Sarkisian's biggest 2022 commitments has been selected to play in the 2022 Polynesian Bowl. The Bowl now gains one of the top signal-callers, along with his elite arm talent and accuracy.

The five-star quarterback's commitment to the Bowl was announced on the Polynesian Bowls' official Twitter page on Tuesday morning.

The majority of players chosen are of Polynesian descent including Niuafe Tuihalamaka, Tetairoa McMillan, and George Maile. Other All-Stars include USC commit Domani Jackson, Ohio State commit Jaheim Singletary, Kamari Ramsey, and Texas targets Zion Branch of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas and Zach Rice of Liberty in Virginia.

READ MORE: Meet Longhorns 10-Step Dream Of Recruits For 2022

READ MORE: Texas QB Recruit Maalik: 'Baby Cam'? 'The Next VY'?

“See you soon Hawaii”, Murphy responded to the announcement.

Murphy is often compared to Cam Newton and Jameis Winston on the field and produces the leadership qualities that make him a key aspect in the 2022 class.

Some other Texas players that played in the game in the past include running back Bijan Robinson and linebacker Prince Dorbah. Currently, Murphy is the lone Longhorns commit that has agreed to participate in the upcoming 2022 Bowl.

The 2021 Polynesian Bowl was postponed due to COVID-19, but they decided to get it back rolling for next year on January 22, 2022, live on CBS Sports.

CONTINUE READING: Recruiting Tracker: Top DT Includes Texas in Top-10

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.