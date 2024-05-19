Analyst Ranks Texas Longhorns High in Post-Spring Top 25
College Football Analyst J.D. PicKell, the host of ‘The Hard Count’ for On3, released an updated Post Spring top 25 ranking that featured Texas ranked third in the nation.
The Longhorns trailed just Ohio State and Georgia for the top spot, and in a mock-playoff PicKell saw Texas playing the winner of Alabama vs Florida in a potential quarterfinal matchup.
“Steve Sarkisian, he’s just getting started,” Pickell said.
PicKell noted that despite the losses of many key players, like Outland Trophy winner T’Vondre Sweat and first-round pick Xavier Worthy, the new Texas team is built to repeat the successes of last season.
PicKell made it obvious that there was a tier break after Texas, denoting more confidence in Ohio State’s portal additions and the coaching and talent of a Georgia team coming off of its first non-national championship year since 2021.
Though the Longhorns are getting national attention from the likes of On3 and other news outlets, many analysts still believe the Longhorns are one step away from being the top dogs in college football.
With high praise comes high expectations, and the Longhorns will have to prove they are a top-three team when key games come around. In a video released the next day, PicKell noted the four major games that will shape the season for Texas, all of which have likely been circled on Sarkisian’s schedule since the release of the 2024 schedule.
At Michigan to face the defending national champions in Week Two.
The Red River Rivalry, followed by hosting PicKell’s No. 1 team, Georgia, in weeks seven and eight.
And finally, for the first time in 13 years, a chance to beat instate rivals Texas A&M in College Station, rekindling a tradition that will always lead to some of college football's best games.
For the Longhorns to stay as a top three team in the nation, thus securing a first-round round bye in the College Football Playoff, Texas could only drop one of these games while staying perfect in games they are favored in. Time will tell if the Longhorns can adapt to the new conference, but one thing is for certain.
The 2024 Longhorns have just as good a chance as any to become the best team in college football.