September 16, 2021
Arch Manning Has Set A Second Visit Date To Austin

The nation's top QB for the class of 2023 has scheduled a second visit to Austin
Author:

Arch Manning might be the most coveted recruit in the entire country, regardless of position or classification, and the Texas Longhorns are squarely in the mix for his services. 

Manning, who per a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247 Sports, is set to make his second visit to the 40 Acres on October 16, when Texas takes on the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

“They’re just good guys, laid back people, personable, it’s easy to talk to them,” Manning told Wiltfong of the Longhorns. “Explosive offense.”

Manning also commented on his relationships with current Texas players, including Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card, and their relationships with head coach Steve Sarkisian.

“Hudson Card, he’s a really good guy,” Manning told Wiltfong. “Really just catting with the players because they spoke highly of Sark. It was really cool to see how that program is going to be up and coming.”

Manning has yet to officially name his list of top schools. However, it's not hard to figure out which schools Manning is keeping a close eye on. 

