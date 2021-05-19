Arch Manning On Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian: 'He's A Freak Of A Coach'

In a recent interview with 247Sports, 2023 blue-chip quarterback Arch Manning spoke on his feelings about the Texas Longhorns

As the crowned jewel of the 2023 class, the eyes of Texas, and head coach Steve Sarkisian, are on Isidore Newman pro-style quarterback, Arch Manning.

Manning, however, has also taken notice of what Sarkisian is building with the Longhorns in Austin, and as Manning told 247Sports recruiting analyst Mike Roach in an exclusive interview, he is very impressed.

“I think (the Longhorns) are going to get it going in the next few years and I’m excited to see what they can do," Manning told Roach. "Obviously, he’s a freak of a coach with what he did at Alabama and the Falcons and everywhere else. He knows how to coach quarterbacks. He’s actually just a real nice guy and really laid back and I like him a lot.”

Alongside Sarkisian, Manning has also been impressed with the new Texas Staff, including quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee, with who he has built a close relationship with over the last few months.

Milwee, of course, has been the lead recruiter on Manning since he arrived on the 40 Acres with Sarkisian -- Just as he was with 2022 star quarterback prospect Maalik Murphy, who committed to the Longhorns on February 13.

“I like (Milwee) a lot,” Manning told Roach. “I can relate to him because he’s younger. It seems like we’re friends almost. I like him a lot. He’d be a cool guy to get to play for. Hopefully, he doesn’t get too many job offers and he stays there. He’s a good guy. I really like everyone I’ve met and have enjoyed building relationships and meeting different guys.”

As for a commitment date, Manning still doesn't have a firm timeline, but as he told Roach, he would like to have an idea of his destination, or potential destinations, at some point in the next year.

“I don’t really want to make a timeline because I feel like I’ll know when the time is right,” he said. “I don’t really want to pressure it to be like a certain time. I just want to go see these places. I guess an accurate time would probably be around next year, but I really don’t know.”

Manning will take his first visit to Austin on June 13, alongside 13 other 2023 recruits, including his good friends, runningback Rueben Owens (El Campo, TX), and wide receiver Jontay Cook (DeSoto, TX).

Already a Longhorns commit, Owens, in particular, has been hot on Manning's trail as well, doing his best to help Sarkisian and company land the mammoth QB Prospect.

Before he does that, however, Manning will head to Death Valley to see Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers, as well as Sonny Dykes and the SMU Mustangs in Dallas.

Manning will then wrap up his visits with a trip to Tuscaloosa to see Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide, before ending things in Athens, where Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs will have their chance with the blue-chip quarterback.

