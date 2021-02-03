Baylor Powers Past Longhorns 83-69 in Big 12 Showdown

The No. 2 Baylor Bears remained undefeated on Tuesday night, outlasting the Texas Longhorns 83-69 in Austin

The Texas Longhorns welcomed fans back to the Frank Erwin Center for the first time in the 2020-21 season on Tuesday night, hoping to pull one of the biggest upsets of the Shaka Smart era in Austin over the No.2 ranked Baylor Bears.

Unfortunately for No. 6 Texas, the Bears simply had too much firepower on the offensive end of the floor, storming past the Horns on the way to an 83-69 victory, leaving their undefeated record intact.

From the outset, Baylor looked to control the game with its relentless defensive presence and elite three-point shooting, getting out to a quick eight-point lead in the opening minutes.

After falling behind by double-digits, the Longhorns were able to battle back as the game progressed, pulling to within seven points at the half, and even taking the lead early on in the second half.

From there, however, the Bears talent took over, as Baylor stars Davion Mitchell and Jared Butler combined for 48 points. As a team, the Bears hit 58.6-percent from the floor, 52.4-percent from beyond the arc, and committed just 12 turnovers.

On the other end of the floor, Andrew Jones led the way for the Longhorns, scoring 25 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists on 10-of-16 shooting, while three other Longhorns, Jericho Sims (10 points), Matt Coleman III (13 points), and Courtney Ramey (12 points), all finished in double figures as well.

As a team, Texas hit just below Baylor's mark at 56-percent from the floor, while also hitting 47.6-percent from three, and committing a game-changing 17 turnovers.

Following the loss, the Longhorns (11-4, 5-3 Big 12) will head to Stillwater on Saturday after to take on freshman sensation (and likely No. 1 overall NBA draft pick) Cade Cunningham and the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

It will be the second matchup of the season between the two teams, with the Longhorns taking round one over the Cowboys 77-74 on December 20 in Austin.