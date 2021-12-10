Oklahoma State AD Committed to Keeping 'Bedlam' Alive, But ...

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg committed to keeping the ‘Bedlam’ rivalry alive once Oklahoma moves to the SEC — except in one critical sport.

Weiberg, who spoke to The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy while attending the Sports Business Journal Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas on Thursday, didn’t commit to keeping the football game alive past Oklahoma’s time in the Big 12 Conference.

But it’s not because Weiberg doesn’t want his Cowboys playing the Sooners.

“I’m not saying we would never play them, but logistics need to be worked out,” Weiberg said. “There are a lot of unanswered questions (w/future schedules).”

The logistics of scheduling are important in keeping the game alive, which has been played nearly every season since the two teams met for the first time in Guthrie, Oklahoma, in 1904.

OU isn’t scheduled to leave the Big 12 until after the 2024-25 athletic year. But, after that, Oklahoma has a full slate of non-conference games in 2025, per FBSchedules.com — against Illinois State, Michigan and Temple. Through the end of the decade, the Sooners have contracts with UTEP, New Mexico, Nebraska, and Tulsa. OU’s current contract with LSU — for 2027 and 2028 — should be folded into future SEC play.

Oklahoma State is in the same boat. Starting in 2025, the Cowboys have non-conference contracts with Oregon, Tulsa, Alabama, Western Illinois, and Arkansas.

What also isn’t clear is how many non-conference games the Big 12 and SEC will play starting in 2025. The SEC plays four now, and the Big 12 plays three. With the Big 12 changing to a 12-team conference in 2025, the league could go back to its former format of four non-conference games and eight conference games. Or, the Big 12 could adopt the Big Ten’s format of three non-conference games and nine conference games.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said after the Cowboys’ win over Oklahoma that he didn’t believe the series would continue after Oklahoma left the conference.

The Texas Longhorns know all about losing an enduring football rivalry. When Texas A&M opted to go to the SEC for the 2012 season, that ended their yearly meetings as a part of conference play. Texas won the last meeting, 27-25, in College Station in 2011.

While athletic directors on both sides have expressed a desire to resume the rivalry in football, it’s never come to pass. But, with Texas moving to the Southeastern Conference, the path appears to be clear for the Longhorns and Aggies to resume their yearly rivalry on the football field.

The Sooners and Cowboys may not be so lucky.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

