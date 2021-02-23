Big 12 Announces Longhorns MBB Schedule Adjustments

Following a flurry of postponements over the last few weeks, the Big 12 Conference officially announced the schedule adjustments for each team

After having as many as four games postponed or canceled due to various circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather, the Texas Longhorns have officially learned of their new schedule adjustments, following an announcement from the Big 12.

The Longhorns will now replay their postponed matchups against the Iowa State Cyclones, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oklahoma Sooners during the week of March 1-7, with all three games being played on the road.

The canceled non-conference game against Kentucky will not be replayed.

Texas will begin its rescheduled slate on Tuesday, March 2 against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, followed by a Thursday, March 4 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The Horns will then wrap the week up on Saturday, March 7, when they travel to Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs.

Alongside the postponements and cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Winter Storm Uri caused a slew of postponements on its own, delaying the second matchup between Texas and Oklahoma, and as a result, also pushing back the already rescheduled tilt with Iowa State.

Texas will head into the week on the heels of back-to-back matchups with ranked conference opponents, beginning with the No. 17 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Senior Night on Tuesday.

Following Kansas, the Longhorns will take on the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, who defeated the Longhorns 79-77 in Austin in their previous meeting on January 13th.

