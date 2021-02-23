NewsFootballBasketballLonghorns in the ProsSI.com
Search

Big 12 Announces Longhorns MBB Schedule Adjustments

Following a flurry of postponements over the last few weeks, the Big 12 Conference officially announced the schedule adjustments for each team
Author:
Publish date:

After having as many as four games postponed or canceled due to various circumstances, including the COVID-19 pandemic and inclement weather, the Texas Longhorns have officially learned of their new schedule adjustments, following an announcement from the Big 12.

The Longhorns will now replay their postponed matchups against the Iowa State Cyclones, TCU Horned Frogs, and Oklahoma Sooners during the week of March 1-7, with all three games being played on the road. 

The canceled non-conference game against Kentucky will not be replayed. 

READ MORE: Longhorns Blow 19-Point Lead; Fall To West Virginia 84-82

Texas will begin its rescheduled slate on Tuesday, March 2 against the Iowa State Cyclones in Ames, followed by a Thursday, March 4 matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners in Norman. The Horns will then wrap the week up on Saturday, March 7, when they travel to Fort Worth to take on the Horned Frogs.

Alongside the postponements and cancelations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas Winter Storm Uri caused a slew of postponements on its own, delaying the second matchup between Texas and Oklahoma, and as a result, also pushing back the already rescheduled tilt with Iowa State. 

READ MORE: How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kansas

Texas will head into the week on the heels of back-to-back matchups with ranked conference opponents, beginning with the No. 17 ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Senior Night on Tuesday. 

Following Kansas, the Longhorns will take on the No. 18 Texas Tech Red Raiders in Lubbock, who defeated the Longhorns 79-77 in Austin in their previous meeting on January 13th.

Want to talk Longhorns? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

USATSI_15445806
News

Big 12 Announces Longhorns MBB Schedule Adjustments

Following a flurry of postponements over the last few weeks, the Big 12 Conference officially announced the schedule adjustments for each team

Screen-Shot-2020-08-14-at-2.15.03-PM (1)
News

2022 QB Texas Commit to Play in Polynesian All-Star Bowl

The Texas Longhorns' new major 2022 commit Maalik Murphy has been selected as one of the 2022 Polynesian Bowl All-Stars.

kolby.0
News

Longhorns Fall to 0-3 After 8-1 Loss To Top-Ranked Ole Miss

The Texas Longhorns nightmare start to the season continued on Monday night, when they fell to the top-ranked Ole Miss Rebels 8-1

USATSI_15436322
News

How To Watch: No. 14 Texas VS No. 17 Kansas

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team is looking to get back on track on Tuesday when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks to the Erwin Center

DSC_0555-scaled
News

Recruiting Tracker: Top DT Includes Texas in Top-10

Steve Sarkisian's recruiting momentum continued on Sunday when New Orleans area DT Tygee Hill included the Longhorns in his top-10 schools.

USATSI_15375890
Football

Cornerbacks Preview: Can Longhorns Grad Transfer Darion Dunn Make An Impact?

Will Graduate Transfer Darion Dunn Start? Texas Longhorns Cornerbacks Preview

USATSI_10897707
News

Longhorns Drop Second-Straight In Arlington; Fall To Arkansas 4-0

The Texas Longhorns baseball team continued its struggles on Sunday night, dropping their second consecutive game.

Juwan Mi
Football

Position Preview: Little Changes for Texas at LB in 2021

The Longhorns linebackers should make or break the front seven in a new formation