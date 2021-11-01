Big 12 Rankings: Two-Man Race For Top Spot?

It's a two-man race for the Big 12 title. Who are the two? Well, that's the question.

Three teams are vying for the two spots in Arlington, with each team having the case to be in the running. No. 4 Oklahoma rebounded with QB Caleb Williams at home against Texas Tech. No. 14 Baylor handled business in the second half against Texas.

Meanwhile, do we really need to talk about the bloodbath in Stillwater? The game was over after the second drive.

The No. 11 Oklahoma State Cowboys control their own destiny as they hold the head-to-head over the Bears. Should they win out, they would take one spot in AT&T Stadium. Meanwhile, Baylor still could represent the other side of the bracket with a win over the Sooners in two weeks.

And sure, Oklahoma looked strong against the Red Raiders, but they don't have a coach and were playing with their third-string QB. You do the math.

As for the rest of the Big 12, its a cluster of disappointing and mediocre to say the least.

1. Oklahoma (9-0, 5-0)

The Sooners going to lose at some point this season, but when? Williams threw for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns on his way to a future Heisman candidacy. Meanwhile, the defense tallied three turnovers and allowed just 278 yards of offense.

Watch out though. November comes with games against Oklahoma State, Iowa State and Baylor. OSU and BU could be top-10 matchups.

2. Baylor (7-1, 4-1)

Tell me what's not to like about Baylor? Dave Aranda carbon-copied the formula to be successful in Waco, just like Matt Rhule, and it's working. QB Gerry Bohanon is playing up to expecations. Running back Abrahm Smith is a workhorse that continues to make plays in the open field.

The Bears defense held Texas to seven points in the second half and limited Bijan Robinson to a season-low 43 yards rushing. It's a mature defense led by Dillon Doyle, Jalen Pitre, JT Woods and Terrell Bernard that just might be fighting its way into the top-5 conversation sooner rather than later.

3. Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1)

Let's not look too deep into this since its Kansas. The Pokes defense rebounded after falling to Iowa State in Ames. The Jayhawks tallied just 144 yards of offense and averaged 2.6 yards per play.

The Cowboys have a great chance to finish top 10 in the regular season and with one loss on the campaign. They have to get past West Virginia and Kansas State first before taking on the Sooners in Bedlam.

4. Iowa State (5-3, 3-2)

The Cyclones get the edge over the Mountaineers despite losing to WVU because they win the turnover battle. Brock Purdy was held to 185 yards passing, but running back Breece Hall tallied 167 on the ground. The Cyclones still put up over 400 yards of offense, but were atrocious on third down.

Iowa State's path back to Arlington is tricky, but they could spoil someone else's season. They still face the Sooners and could trust that Hall's power and vision will lead them to a win.

5. West Virginia (4-4, 3-2)

Do that, Neal Brown. The way you won on Saturday? Yeah, more of that.

Jarret Doege arguably had his best game despite throwing a pair of interceptions. Leddie Brown averaged five yards a run and recorded two touchdowns. The defense held Iowa State to two conversions on third down.

I don't know if the Mountaineers are good, bad or average. What does that say about the the rest of the conference?

6. Kansas State (5-3, 2-3)

The Wildcats controlled the game against TCU with ease. Without Zach Evans, the defense allowed just 156 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Max Duggan left the game, leaving Chandler Morris to fend for himself.

Skylar Thompson and Deuce Vaughan combined for 359 of the 388 yards of offense. Chris Kleinman's team needs one more win to become bowl eligible.

7. Texas (4-4, 2-3)

Yeah, you blew it, Texas.

For the third straight week, Texas finds a way to lose in the second half and fall flat on both sides of the football. The Horns scored once with Robinson in the red zone, but that was it for positive points.

QB Casey Thompson made several highlight throws. It's not his fault his wide receivers dropped four crucial passes. It's not his fault the defense allowed 220 yards and three touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Steve Sarkisian is having a rough go around on the Forty Acres, and the carousel of concerns is only growing.

8. TCU (3-5, 1-4)

Gary Patterson, thanks for the memories.

After two long decades behind the helm, Patterson and TCU are parting ways. This comes as little shock since word around DFW that this was going to be his final season with the team.

Patterson's legacy of tough-nose defense and beating the odds will never be forgotten on campus. The Horned Frogs, however, are on pace to miss a bowl game in 2021, and be unranked for the fourth straight season.

TCU athletic director Jeremiah Donati gets a head start on looking for the next coach. Word is, he already lives east of Amon G. Carter Stadium.

9. Texas Tech (5-4, 2-4)

Remember when Texas Tech was a game away from being bowl eligible? That's still true.

10. Kansas (1-7, 0-5)

The game was over at 14-0. It was certainly over when the whistle blew at the end of the first quarter and the Pokes were up 17-0.

