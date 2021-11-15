Big 12 Rankings: The "Other" Sooner State School Leads All

Kansas won a Big 12 game. Yes, that Kansas team finally won a Big 12 football game — and even better, it's on the road.

Who was the victim? Oh, right.

Even if Texas were to complete the comeback, playing close against the Jayhawks is a problem. The Longhorns were outplayed by two-star recruits and outcoached by a former Division III champion. Simply put, Texas has problems and little answers.

Around the Big 12, Oklahoma State posted a season-high in yards and points. Oklahoma proved to be a College Football Playoff pretender and Dave Aranda might have garnered the attention of Scott Woodward at school Baylor hired him away from.

Who however is the Big 12's best? You can guess before Week 12's rankings even drop.

1. Oklahoma State (9-1, 5-1 Big 12)

This is the most complete team in the conference. Week in and week out, the Pokes prove to be exactly what fans thought they would be in Week 1 of the season. The offense? Good enough. The defense, lights out.

The result? It works. The Cowboys won with ease over TCU behind the likes of Jaylen Warren and Dominic Richardson on the ground. Spencer Sanders did not commit a turnover and the defense allowed one touchdown and less than 300 yards of offense.

The Pokes play Texas Tech before taking on Oklahoma in Stillwater. They have the drive and momentum, so don't be shocked to see them win the Big 12 regular season title.

2. Baylor (8-2, 5-2 Big 12)

They might have two losses, but you can't rank the team that lost ahead of the team that won. In Baylor's case, it's why they likely look like the best team in Texas and control its path to the Big 12 title game.

Dave Aranda's offense won this game on the ground. Running back Abram Smith and quarterback Gerry Bohanon tallied near 300 yards on the ground and two scores. Defensively, the Bears held Spencer Rattler and Caleb Williams to under 200 yards and baited them into throwing two interceptions.

The Sooners need to lose one more and Baylor needs to win out. By the way both looked Saturday, it could easily happen.

3. Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

Even with one loss, the Sooners are still overrated. Another close outing, this time on the short end, it only proves that this Oklahoma roster is flawed in more ways than one.

Williams and Rattler both struggled. Neither threw for over 150 yards and couldn't score through the air. Williams tacked on a TD with his legs, but it was the one red zone mistake the Bears made all afternoon. Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray were limited on the ground, recording a mere 55 yards off 14 carries.

The Sooners still have to face a hungry Iowa State roster and Oklahoma State. Neither team is going to lie down and let them waltz to Arlington. OU coach Lincoln Riley said at Big 12 media days that AT&T was Oklahoma's second home.

They Airbnbing the place this year?

4. Kansas State (7-3, 4-3 Big 12)

Imagine if the Wildcats pulled off the early upset over Oklahoma in October? Iowa State? Both?

If so, Kansas State would be well in the running for first place in the Big 12. At least a nine-win season is still on the table.

Running back Deuce Vaughn tallied 127 yards of offense and a touchdown on the way to a 34-17 win over West Virginia. Skylar Thompson had one score through the air and didn't commit a turnover, K-State tallied three turnovers as well.

5. Iowa State (6-4, 4-3 Big 12)

Yeah, it's certainly a down year for the Cyclones after 2020. For a defense that ranked top 10 in almost every category heading to Lubbock, they allowed Texas Tech to tally over 500 yards of offense.

A game-winning field goal send Iowa State back to Ames with no chance to making the Big 12 tournament. Even if they won, it still would be considered a "sour" win. The Red Raiders don't have a permanent coach and yet Sonny Cumbie just gave a reason for someone else to hire him this offseason should Joey McGuire bring in his own offensive staff.

6. Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4 Big 12)

Speaking of the Red Raiders, here they come. Tech can finally say the words they've waited to hear since 2017.

They're going bowling.

A game-winning 62-yard field goal from Jonathan Garibay will have Lubbock celebrating the holidays away from Jones Stadium. Meanwhile, freshman quarterback Donovan Smith looked the part of a long-term option for McGuire and this rebuilding club.

7. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

Jarret Doege is Jarret Doege and the defense still is allowing too many plays. Neal Brown will likely get a pass this season after a breakout 2020 defensive campaign, but he's on thin ice entering Saturday.

A loss might be enough to have the Mountaineers looking in a different direction.

8. Texas (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

The only reason Texas gets the pass is because they beat TCU. Losing to Kansas is a new low.

How low? Steve Sarkisian was asked postgame if he thinks the players have quit on the 2021 season. The response?

“I don’t know, you’ll have to ask them that question. I feel good about our messaging, I think we’ve got great leaders on the team, but you’ll have to ask them that question.”

Again. Kansas? Really?

9. TCU (4-6, 2-5 Big 12)

It's amazing for Jerry Kill can get a win over a ranked Baylor team, but struggled against a ranked Oklahoma State roster. That's TCU's season in a nutshell.

The Horned Frogs are without Zach Evans and Kendre Miller. The defense allowed near 700 yards of offense and over 400 on the ground.

Texas is disappointing, but TCU lost to the Longhorns. That's enough to keep them down.

10. Kansas (2-8, 1-6 Big 12)

A third-string quarterback marched into Austin, connected with a walk-on fullback for a two-point conversion to win in overtime. This is Kansas' first Big 12 road win in 13 years.

Yes, they remain in last place, but the Jayhawks can sleep well knowing that Lance Leipold finally feels like the "right" hire in Lawrence.

