Big 12 Responds To Texas, Oklahoma Exits From Conference

The Big 12 issued a statement in the wake of Texas and Oklahoma's exits from the Big 12

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are on their way out of the Big 12 conference, after releasing a joint statement indicating their intentions not to renew their grant of rights agreements, which are set to expire in 2025.

However, it is unlikely either school is forced to see out that contract.

As a result, the remaining members of the Big 12 -- Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor, West Virginia, Kansas, Kansas State, and Iowa State -- have been thrown into an uncertain future.

In response to that, the Big 12 released its own statement on Monday afternoon, detailing their plans moving forward, under the assumption that the two blue blood powers will no longer be a part of the conference's plans moving forward.

"Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 and it does currently," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the statement. "The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions' efforts to graduate student athletes, and compete for big 12 NCAA championships like many others we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically positioned the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future"

the Big 12 held an emergency meeting with the Big 12 Executive Committee on Sunday afternoon with Presidents Joe Harroz (Oklahoma) and Jay Hartzell (Texas), to discuss the future of the conference and the impending exit of the two schools.

According to LonghornsCountry.com sources, however, Texas and Oklahoma's stances were not changed by that meeting, resulting in Monday's exit announcement.

