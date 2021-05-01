BREAKING: Longhorns Ta'Quon Selected By Falcons With No. 148 Overall Pick in NFL Draft

Former Texas defensive lineman is now the latest Longhorns player to be selected into the NFL, after the Atlanta Falcons picked him with the No. 148 overall pick in round five of the NFL Draft.

As the 2021 NFL Draft begins to wind down, the Texas Longhorns' final batch of prospects is beginning to come off of the board. On Saturday, defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham was the latest of the group to be selected, when the Atlanta Falcons selected him with the No. 148 pick.

Atlanta now adds Graham to its defensive line group, with the hopes that he can find a way to make an impact similar to that of that he had in Austin. Graham figures to sit behind Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison as he waits for his opportunity to prove himself in camp, and earn a roster spot.

Raised outside of Austin, Texas, Graham was a four-star recruit coming out of high school, choosing Texas over schools such as TCU and Oklahoma, among others.

Graham Played in 12 games as a freshman, started two of 14 games played as a sophomore, and started all 13 games as a junior, before playing in nine games as a captain during the 2020 season.

During those four seasons, Graham finished with 70 tackles, 21.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.

You can view NFLDraftBible.com's full scouting report of Ossai below:

A consistent performer over the last two seasons, Graham has logged 19 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks over 22 games during that span. Though his play has been sporadic during his collegiate career, Graham has demonstrated traits that could surprise some on the next level.

He has shown flashes of decent athleticism in stunts and on plays that force him to work laterally. There is a smoothness to his game, flashing the ability to split gaps with a notable first step.

The fact that he has been a consistent producer at Texas while playing all four years with the program should give him a decent shot in the league at the very least, though he will need to add a substantial amount of power to compete for a meaningful roster spot early in his career.

His lack of raw power and length doesn’t create a high ceiling as a prospect. Graham is likely a Day 3 selection who is in need of a transformation physically to fight for substantial playing time in the near future.

With Graham now off of the board, it remains to be seen which Longhorns, if any, will be drafted onto an NFL roster, with quarterback Sam Ehlinger, and defensive back Caden Sterns still on the board.

