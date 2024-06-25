BREAKING: Texas Longhorns Baseball Hiring Texas A&M Aggies Coach Jim Schlossnagle
In what seemed like an inevitable move, the Texas Longhorns announced on Monday morning that they would be moving on from coach David Pierce after eight seasons. In his eight seasons, the Longhorns sported a 297–162 (101–71) record and made the College World Series three times.
However, after repeated regression following their most recent trip in 2022, Texas and Athletic Director Chris Del Conte felt the time had come to move on. With the team set to compete in the SEC for the first time during the 2025 season, nailing Pierce's replacement was paramount for the Longhorns.
Following his departure, rumors swirled about possible hires. One name that came up consistently, though, was Jim Schlossnagle -- coach of their rivals, the Texas A&M Aggies.
Well, it appears those rumors had merit.
According to reports from Chip Brown of Horns 247, Schlossnagle will indeed be leaving Aggieland and becoming the next head coach of the Texas Longhorns.
This will be his fourth head coaching stint, following stops at UNLV, TCU and most recently with the Aggies. Success has followed Schlossnagle at every stop he's made.
In two seasons at UNLV, he made the NCAA Tournament once, and in 16 seasons at TCU the Horned Frogs made it to Omaha five times. He is coming off his third season at Texas A&M, having made the CWS finals and his second trip to Omaha with the Aggies.
Securing one of the top coaches in all of college baseball is a huge win for the Longhorns, especially as they enter the nation's toughest conference. That, paired with stealing him from their heated rival, makes it that much sweeter.