BREAKING: Longhorns Ex Colt McCoy Signs As Kyler Murray Cardinals Backup QB

Colt McCoy was on the wish list of an assortment of NFL teams as a backup. The Arizona Cardinals have won the services of the former University of Texas standout, the QB signing a one-year contract to be the No. 2 behind Kyler Murray.



McCoy is a veteran QB with a decade of NFL experience - experience the former Longhorns standout now takes to Arizona.

In his career, McCoy has completed 60.7% of his passes for 6,455 yards, 30 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. He has served mostly in a reserve role and will do that now behind the budding star Murray as they work together to keep coach Kliff Kingsbury's offense humming.

McCoy, 34, was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, and has also been a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the Washington Football Team and the New York Giants.

While in Austin, McCoy was the starting quarterback for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and he won the 2008 Walter Camp award and then was a 2008 and 2009 Heisman Trophy finalist.

McCoy is second only to Boise State's Kellen Moore in terms of games won by an NCAA Division I quarterback. McCoy was born in New Mexico but played high school football under his father's coaching in Texas. He was a four-year starter for the Longhorns from 2006 to 2009 and won or shared the team's MVP honors all four years, the only player in school history to do so.