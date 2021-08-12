Is Casey Thompson Taking The Lead In The Texas QB Battle?

Even though the QB battle is strong, Casey Thompson feels content with his role in the lineup at Texas

Five practices aren't enough to name a starting quarterback for Texas heading into the 2021 season. At times, it looks like Casey Thompson and Hudson Card are one and the same.

Throughout practice, the two stand side by side in reps, each looking to take the advantage in the race for QB1. It's almost as if their brains — plus their bodies — are in sync.

“I’m sure it looks like synchronized swimming to y’all,” Thompson said after Wednesday’s practice. “The quarterback battle’s going great.”

Thompson is the veteran of the quarterback room. He's been in Austin for three years and had time to build a rapport with the receivers in practice over time.

READ MORE: Is This Sarkisian's Biggest QB Battle All-Time? At Texas, It Could Be

Thompson is also the vocal one. Unlike Card, whose mantra is "lead by example", the junior acts as the mouthpiece of the offense. He can get the Longhorns rowdy before practice, but he also can be serious.

It's a trait needed for any quarterback, but especially leading the Longhorns out on Saturdays.

“I feel like I do a good job of being a leader, preparing, being accurate and consistent,” Thompson said. “I think consistency over time is the most important thing at this position. One mistake here and there or one really good play here or there is not going to make or break the outcome of the competition, the outcome of the game, the outcome of the season."

Neither Thompson or Card holds the edge in the form of starts. Since midseason of 2017, Sam Ehlinger was the full-time starter for the Horns since his departure last fall. Thompson was the de facto No. 2, while Card joined the squad as the No. 3 option after graduating from Lake Travis.

The one advantage Thompson has is his Alamo Bowl performance. When Ehlinger left with an injury at halftime, the Oklahoma City native stepped in his place. He only went 8-of-10 for 160 yards and four touchdowns on the way to a victory over Colorado.

READ MORE: 2023 Texas Target T.J. Shanahan Jr. Moving To Austin for 2021 season

No big deal, right? Actually, it was for Thompson. He always wants to be perfect and said that the two incompletions ate him until the start of spring camp.

Maybe he's too hard on himself? In the Orange-White, Thompson made one mistake. It came in the form of a quarter-ending interception that was taken back by D'Shawn Jamison for a touchdown.

It's something he'll have to learn to get over.

"Playing quarterback is like being a NASCAR driver," Thompson said. "You have to find the threshold of how fast or how slow you can go to turn that corner. If you don't try it in practice, you'll never know for the game."

Playing quarterback at Texas comes with added pressure. Take a look at the history of players who have donned the title of QB1 in the burnt orange uniform.

Ehlinger is one, but so is Colt McCoy. Before him was Vince Young, Major Applewhite, and Chris Sims. All winners under center.

Does that bother Thompson or make him sweat?

“I don’t really feel like nervousness is part of my DNA,” he said.

READ MORE: Longhorns Ehlinger Closing In On Starting QB Spot For Colts?

On Monday, Sarkisian told reporters that Thompson and Card still aren't making the job easy. Both are shining in practice and making the right calls when given the reps.

That last time Sarkisian can remember this close of a QB battle was back in 2003 at USC. As the QBs coach, the Trojans were forced to find the heir apparent to Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 pick Carson Palmer.

The options? Matt Cassel and Matt Leinart.

“Matt Cassel was a year ahead of him, little more experienced. Matt Leinart was coming up, and that was a tough call,” Sarkisian said. “In the end, Leinart ended up being named the starter, but we really prided ourselves on the development of Matt Cassel.”

This likely won't be the same case as teams are wary of selecting players with little film. Maybe Thompson is the safer option, but perhaps Card has the most upside? After all, there's a reason he was considered a top-five dual-threat quarterback for the 2020 recruiting cycle.

As camp continues, Thompson said there were four areas he’s focused on improving in. The first is in the film room, watching opponents' tape. Next comes mastering Sarkisian's new playbook. After that, it's about seeing where the offense needs to improve as a whole. Finally, there’s the self-scouting process — perhaps the toughest job of all.

READ MORE: Texas Kicks Off 2021 Season Ranked In Coaches Top 25

Any quarterback can say they're good. It takes a leader to know where they must grow.

“Specifically, I watched my progress, my footwork, my ball placement, my accuracy, my arm strength, and my eyes, kind of how they progressed from my freshman year in high school to my senior year,” Thompson said. “Then I go to my first year in college, watching practice film and game film. Then, I go second year, leading all the way up to the present day.”

Sarkisian won't likely name a full-time starter by the time Texas plays No. 23 Louisiana-Lafayette on September 4. Thompson might play the first half while Card plays the rest of the afternoon.

For now, Thompson's goal is getting ready for the scrimmage on Saturday. By then, he'll go back to areas of improvement.

And maybe, one of the two quarterbacks will take the lead as the future gunslinger on the Forty Acres.

Said Thompson: "I think that would probably my main focus right now is try to be consistent over time, day by day, and I keep telling you guys, we’ll see Sept. 4.”

CONTINUE READING: Texas' Card Taking QB Battle In Stride Under Sarkisian's Direction

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.