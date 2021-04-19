Checking In On Longhorns Star QB Commit Maalik Murphy

Texas Longhorns QB Commitment Maalik Murphy just wrapping up his junior regular season at Junipero High School, its time to check in with the All-Star prospect.

This past February, Steven Sarkisian got the biggest commitment of his still young head coaching tenure when Junipero Serra star quarterback Maalik Murphy pledged to the Longhorns over a number of blue blood powerhouse programs around the country.

With the commitment of Murphy, the Longhorns not only secured one of the nation's top signal-caller prospects, but also one of the most influential, with his decision sending the Longhorns a slew of recruiting momentum, with more likely to come.

Since then, Murphy's stock has remained as high as ever, soaring to the top of nearly every quarterback list or ranking in the industry, and securing him his place among the nation's elite.

However, that rise hasn't come without its challenges, with California delaying its high school football season until mid-March, forcing those who had not yet seen Murphy on the gridiron to wait to see if he really was worth the hype.

"I want people to know my love for the game and how excited I am about just getting a sniff of my junior year," Murphy said before the season began. "It's been a crazy time with everything going on, but I've never given up, (never) got side-tracked. I kept my main goal in front of my head and just kept working ... getting stronger, getting faster, getting smarter.''

Suffice it to say, that excitement from Murphy has paid off, with the 6-foot-4 225-pound blue-chip leading the Serra Cavaliers to a 4-2 record in his junior campaign, including a brutal crunch time loss to Alemany High School this past weekend -- A game that was decided by a blocked punt and a late two-point conversion to send the Warriors over Muphy's Cavaliers.

Behind Murphy's leadership, Serra has also finished in a three-way tie for the top spot in the Mission League with Alemany and Chaminade High School and placing them at No. 30 in the California State rankings.

Statistically, Murphy has not set the world on first as of yet, thanks in large part to a less than elite supporting cast around him, in which he is the only player on record with a Power 5 offer.

Though there is some younger talent on the team, including along the offensive front, where 6-foot-5 340-pound sophomore guard Marion Miller has the potential to be a powerhouse.

Yet despite that, he has remained impressive throwing for 1,261 yards (210.2 yards per game) and nine touchdowns, while completing 55.2-percent of his passes, with four interceptions and an 88.5 quarterback rating.

Still, there is plenty of room to improve for the Longhorns' future QB1, and with a full regular season awaiting him in the fall, more opportunities to stake his claim as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.

