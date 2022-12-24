AUSTIN - Following his felony arrest earlier this month, the fiancé of Texas Longhorns men's basketball coach Chris Bear has released a statement in regards to the incident, seemingly retracting her allegations.

"Chris and I are deeply saddened that we have brought negative attention upon our family, friends, and the University of Texas, among others," she said. "As Chris' fiancé and biggest supporter, I apologize for the role I played in this unfortunate event. I realize that my frustration, when breaking his glasses, initiated a physical struggle between Chris and myself. Chris did not strangle me, and I told that to law enforcement that evening. Chris has stated that he was acting in self-defense, and I do not refute that. I do not believe Chris was trying to intentionally harm me in any way. It was never my intent to have him arrested or prosecuted. We appreciate everyone's support and prayers during this difficult time."

According to the original police report, Beard was charged with 'assault on a family/household member' and 'impeding breath circulation'.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns and had led Texas to a 29-13 record at the time of his arrest.

Following his arrest, Beard was suspended indefinitely pending further investigation, with the team naming assistant Rodney Terry as the interim head coach in his absence.

Terry has coached the Longhorns for the last three games, guiding the Longhorns to wins in each of the outings.

The University of Texas has yet to release a statement in response to the latest news.

The Longhorns will take the floor again on Tuesday night against Texas A&M Commerce, before opening Big 12 play on New Year's Eve in Norman against the Oklahoma Sooners.

