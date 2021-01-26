Sark Already Makes Texas 'No. 1' In This Key Area

Is Steve Sarkisian, a moment ago the offensive coordinator at Alabama and now the Head Longhorn, the No. 1 hire in all of college football?

Do Texas Longhorns fans mind if the program is now referred to as "Alabama Lite''? Not, I assume, if UT is soon heavy with Crimson Tide-like success.

Steve Sarkisian, a moment ago the offensive coordinator at Alabama and now the Head Longhorn, is the centerpiece reason David Kenyon of Bleacher Report makes the "Lite'' reference. But in context, it's not meant as a slap.

Kenyon, you see, ranks Texas’ employment of Sarkisian as the top offseason hire in the entire country.

Seven head coaches are mentioned. Sark is on top.

The article also mentions the top assistant coach hires. And Washington ex Pete Kwiatkowski, who will serve as the defensive coordinator in Austin, is No. 2 on that list.

Undeniably, the new staff has a strong Crimson Tide flavor. Sark is here. So is Kyle Flood as offensive coordinator. So is Jeff Banks, a recruiting ace who will also lead the special teams and coach tight ends. So is A.J. Milwee as the quarterbacks coach.

Sarkisian, 46, has been a head coach before. He's also been in the NFL, as an offensive coordinator. He's also been a right hand to the No. 1 football program in the country under Nick Saban. And, of course, as Kenyon wrote, “Based on what Sark did as the offensive coordinator at Alabama, that portion of the Longhorns' concerns should be gone.”

Sarkisian aided Saban in helping guide Alabama to a 52-24 win over Ohio State on Jan. 11 in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Now, Austin's roster isn't Tuscaloosa's roster. That's the goal, and a lofty one. But Austin's staff is a reasonable facsimile of Tuscaloosa's roster - and for that reason, in this category and at this time, Texas is No. 1.

