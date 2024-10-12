College GameDay Heading To Texas vs. Georgia
The Texas Longhorns will be under the bright lights in more ways than one when they host the Georgia Bulldogs next week.
In addition to earning the prime-time SEC on ABC slot, ESPN announced that "College GameDay" will head to Austin for the matchup of national championship contenders.
It's the Longhorns' second appearance on the show this season, following their 31-12 road win over the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 7. However, it's the first time the show will take place in Austin since Nov. 12, 2022, when the Longhorns lost to the TCU Horned Frogs 17-10.
Texas is currently the top-ranked team in the country but faces a test against the Oklahoma Sooners in Saturday's Red River Rivalry in Dallas. Georgia, currently ranked No. 5, hosts Mississippi State on Saturday. If both teams win on Saturday, this game will be a top-five matchup and possible SEC Championship Game preview.
The Longhorns currently hold a 4-1 advantage in the all-time series, but they've only played once in 40 years. That matchup came on New Year's Day of 2019 when Sam Ehlinger rushed for three touchdowns to help Texas upset Georgia in the Sugar Bowl.
Kickoff from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ABC.