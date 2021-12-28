Will COVID Push Ehlinger Ahead of Wentz in Colts’ Playoff Run?

Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Will COVID Push Longhorns’ Sam Ehlinger Ahead of Carson Wentz in Colts’ NFL Playoff Run?

    A rookie QB carrying NFL playoff hopes on his shoulders in Week 17? Big story. But wait …
    For a moment there, it appeared that Texas Longhorns product and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger would be in line to get his first-career start this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

    A rookie QB carrying NFL playoff hopes on his shoulders in Week 17? Big story.

    But wait …

    The NFL on Tuesday afternoon informed clubs that unvaccinated players who tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days - a group that includes as headliners Colts first-team QB Carson Wentz - can now be suddenly eligible to play on Sunday provided their symptoms have improved.

    Wentz, the former Philadelphia Eagles starter traded to Indy last offseason, is reportedly unvaccinated, which would have meant him being out 10 days if he tested positive.

    But in the ever-changing world of sports and COVID? There is suddenly less clarity about how this all works.

    The Colts (9-6) are coming off a big 22-16 win on the road on Christmas Day against the Arizona Cardinals. Wentz and MVP-caliber running back Jonathon Taylor led the charge, and if the rookie Ehlinger was to play, it would certainly be as part of a Taylor-focused offense.

    Ehlinger has seen some garbage-time action this season but has yet to throw a pass. In three games this year, the former Longhorn has three rushes for nine yards.

    Indianapolis is currently the fifth seed in the AFC but could drop out of the playoff race with losses in the final two weeks.

