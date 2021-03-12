Dallas Bound? Top Longhorns Measure for Cowboys

Texas Longhorns NFL Draft prospects got a close look from the Dallas Cowboys during Pro Day on Thursday

After the NFL canceled the Scouting combine due to COVID-19 concerns, NFL teams have been left in an unprecedented situation, being forced to use college pro days to make all of their pre-draft evaluations.

On Thursday, it was the Longhorns' turn to show out for the scouts, with a select group of players getting a look from a major NFL franchise in the Dallas Cowboys, who took time to get their own measurements for a specific set of players on Thursday.

Quarterback Sam Ehlinger and wide receiver Brennan Eagles, who both chose to forgo their remaining eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, can be seen below measuring for America's team.

The Longhorns were also seen getting measurements from edge rusher Joseph Ossai, who is projected as a first-round pick, and safety Caden Sterns, who is projected to be selected on Day Three.

READ MORE: Longhorns' Ossai Hopes Versatility Can Land Him First-Round NFL Draft Status

Ossai, of course, blew away the scouts throughout the day with his impressive athletic numbers, including a 41.5-inch vertical leap, and a 4.63 40-yard dash. Ossai was the first player to put up those types of numbers since Steelers standout Bud Dupree in 2015.

Ehlinger, who had a chance to play for a rare fifth year with the Longhorns thanks to the COVID-19 revisions in college football's eligibility rules this past season, by all accounts had an excellent workout in front of the scouts, most specifically in his passing drills.

Ehlinger of course, finished his career with the Longhorns near the top of every major passing list, finishing second in school history in completions, passing yards, total offense, and total touchdowns, completing 923-1,476 passes for 11,436 yards and 94 touchdowns to just 27 interceptions. He also ran for 1,907 yards and scored 33 touchdowns on 554 carries.

READ MORE: Longhorns NFL Pro Day Numbers: Who Stood Out?

Ehinger also holds the school record for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season with 16 scores in 2018 and holds a Big 12 record for most consecutive passing attempts without an interception with 308.

The Westlake product also led the Longhorns to four consecutive bowl games, and four consecutive bowl wins under center, making him the only quarterback in school history to do so.

Eagles, on the other hand, chose to skip his final two years of eligibility, despite being projected between the sixth-round and going undrafted. Last season, Eagles had just 28 catches for 469 yards and five touchdowns, following 32 catches for 522 yards and six scores in 2019.

READ MORE: NFL Draft: Why Longhorns WR Likes His 'Chip'

What did you think of the Longhorns Pro Day? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

CONTINUE READING: Longhorns Safety: 'I'll Be The Steal Of The NFL Draft'