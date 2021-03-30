Dear Arch Manning; 10 Reasons You Should Come to Texas

Arch Manning, you are one of the top signal-callers in the 2023 class, and there are plenty of good reasons for you to come to Austin

Could the Texas Longhorns land the next great Manning quarterback? According to a report, Arch, the nephew of Eli and Peyton Manning “really likes Steve Sarkisian at Texas.”

While this is all good news, the projected top 2023 quarterback will have a tough decision as he evaluates offers from other top programs across the country including Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and many more.

So why should you, Arch, make your way to the 40 Acres? Here are LonghornsCountry.com's top 10 reasons ...

1: Steve Sarkisian

The former Alabama coordinator has proven to be an offensive mastermind who has transformed the vibe of the Texas program in a matter of months. Sarkisian has built a diverse and talented staff and has a battle-tested ability to develop talent quickly.

His reputation with QB's almost matches your family's reputation with QB's.

2: The Big Stage

Not that you, Arch, aren't used to the spotlight - it's always been part of being a Manning - but there’s no better atmosphere than 100,000 Longhorns fans going nuts in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. In addition, Texas is involved in one of the most storied rivalries in college football, Texas vs Oklahoma (Red River Shootout), now played at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

You would be the centerpiece of it. You would be the next Red River centerpiece.

3: Winning

The University of Texas has developed one of the better winning cultures in America. The Longhorns are the fourth-winningest program in college football history and have won four national titles.

Do the Longhorns win enough? No.

That's why Sark is here.

That's why it's so important to the Longhorns that you be here.

4: Star-Filled History

There is no shortage of famous ex Longhorns, who’ve made their mark on the field or on the court. Some of the top names include Vince Young, Colt McCoy, Kevin Durant, and many more.

There is even a father-son/NFL deal we enjoy here. The Manning family could follow in the footsteps of the Simms family.

OK, that one didn't work out all that well in the NFL. But still ...

5: Burnt Orange

Red uniforms.

Blue uniforms.

Black uniforms.

Blah.

Burnt orange is one of the most unique and recognizable colors in the college world. Not only do the students rock orange on the daily, but the campus tower also lights up in burnt orange after wins.

6: Fans

Longhorn fans are spread across the nation and travel frequently to away games. A shared sense of optimism permeates the whole city to start every season, with high expectations of National Championship aspirations.

This isn't an Austin program, Arch. This isn't even a state program. This is an international "brand.'' That's how much people care about it ... and about you.

7: Sixth Street

You're still a kid, Arch, but eventually ... well, Sixth Street might be the key to alluring talent to Austin. The historic street is known for its distinct atmosphere and entertainment located within the city's urban core in downtown Austin. A unique mixture of bars, comedy clubs, dance clubs, and live entertainment has students flooding downtown regularly.

C'mon down. Have some fun! Party responsibly!

8: The Education

The University of Texas at Austin is one of the top academic institutions in the entire country. It is world-renowned for a variety of reasons and many of its programs are listed among the very best in their respective fields.

Whether the degree comes from business, law, medicine, or something else, a degree from Texas is a priceless possession. Obviously, Arch, you're future

9: Food Scene

Austin, which strives to “keep things weird”, does a great job of diversifying its food scene. From great BBQ to the land of meat and tacos, to your local unique food trucks, the city really offers it all.

10: Music Atmosphere

Music can be found everywhere in Austin. At clubs, coffeehouses, bars, taquerias, auditoriums, and even on the streets, the city is filled with musicians who bring energy and great vibes.

Will Texas land Arch? Comment and join in on the discussion below!

