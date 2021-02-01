Did Ex-Longhorns Make The Most Of Senior Bowl Chance?

With the NFL combine set to take place virtually, the Senior Bowl was the last chance most prospects will have to impress prior to their individual pro days, and this year's draft. Representing the Longhorns in Alabama this week were quarterback Sam Ehlinger and defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, looking to make the most of their opportunity to boost their draft stock.

Fresh off of a second-team All-Big 12 worthy season, Ehlinger had a relatively solid week practice. Naturally, there were one or two passes he’ll want to take back, including one particular interception by Oklahoma’s Tre Brown, but other than that minor speed bump he was poised and consistent.

On Saturday, Ehlinger saw heavy action early on, going 4-of-10 for 42 yards and a touchdown. Hardly mind-blowing stats, but in fairness, there were a couple of passes that were thoroughly catchable. All in all, Ehlinger did exactly what he needed to do: Showed his accuracy and poise, and left uninjured.

Elsewhere, at 6-4 294 pounds, Graham is an imposing figure with a huge wingspan. The honorable mention All-Big 12 DL heads to the NFL after four years in Austin. Throughout the past week, he demonstrated excellent power and strength in one-on-one’s when he got his hands on the offensive lineman first, with an ability to subsequently rip blockers off of him.

However, worth noting is that he did seem to struggle when the OL got a strong purchase on him, not showing a great deal in the way of his ability in using his hands to shed blocks.

Otherwise, game day went by without a hitch for Graham, although it has to be said he did little to shout about. Ultimately, he certainly hasn’t hurt his draft stock this week, but likewise, he’s not boosted it a great deal either.

Ultimately, if nothing else, they both came out on top with the National team winning 27-24 on game day, as they suited up in UT helmets for likely the last time